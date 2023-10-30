Sponsor and Exhibitor Opportunities Announced for 11th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference

"The conference is a vibrant educational event that brings together leading industry professionals who will deliver the latest industry research, developments, and trends and provide insight into the future of workplace wellness," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. Post this

Wellness Workdays' annual conference provides an introduction to thought leadership from across the US and is an exceptional educational and networking opportunity. Speakers at prior conferences include renowned professionals from Harvard University, New Balance, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, BlumShapiro, Turner Construction, Central Maine Healthcare, The Denver Broncos, Brown University, Norway Savings Bank, Columbia Construction Orlando Utilities and Rockland Trust Bank.

Organizations aligned with the conference will raise their exposure in the industry and benefit from:

Increased brand awareness to a targeted, professional audience

Access to high-level decision makers

The ability to showcase a product/service and share company expertise

The conference is the place to network and learn about what's next and what's best in workplace wellness. Details about sponsor and exhibitor opportunities are available on our website. Early bird rates are available through February 5, 2024; secure your space early by applying today.

About Wellness Workdays

With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped large and small organizations generate greater business value through improved employee health. Our clear focus on mental health, nutrition, and a customized, hands-on approach makes us unique in the wellness industry. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGaA, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, https://LinkedIn and Instagram.

