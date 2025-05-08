Sponsor Opportunities Announced for the 2025 Secure Cash and Transport Association (SCTA) Conference

The SCTA offers three levels of sponsorship, along with other opportunities to garner the attention of professionals and corporations in the cash industry. Post this

Sponsors will be featured across the SCTA's program, key events, and website. The SCTA offers three levels of sponsorship, along with other opportunities to garner the attention of professionals and corporations in the cash industry. Additional sponsorship opportunities include exhibitor offerings, program advertising, bookplate sponsorship,

and more.

New for 2025, several exclusive sponsor opportunities are now available:

Dinner Sponsor: Features sponsor logo showcased during dinner and recognized in SCTA President Mark Lower's welcome speech.

welcome speech. Morning and Afternoon Break Sponsors: Showcases sponsor logo front and center on the food display during the Thursday morning or afternoon refreshment break.

Coffee Sponsor: Highlights sponsor logo at each coffee station inside the ballroom all day Thursday.

Badge Sponsor: Features sponsor logo on the lanyards worn by every attendee, offering maximum visibility throughout the event.

Pen Sponsor: Places the sponsor logo in the hands of every attendee, as featured on the pens included in each conference bag.

Sponsorship levels, pricing, and benefits can be found at https://cvent.me/G1mA0a. The deadline to enroll as a sponsor is August 23, 2025.

The theme of this year's conference, "Cash in Motion: Navigating Change, Seizing Opportunity," highlights how industry leaders are adapting to evolving market demands and exploring innovative ways to optimize operations and unlock new growth potential.

Learn more about the conference and sponsorship opportunities at scta.securetransportassociation.org.

About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit organization established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys, compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters.

Learn more about the SCTA at https://www.securetransportassociation.org/.

Media Contact

Michael Gaul, Secure Cash & Transport Association, 1 (540) 338-7151, [email protected], https://www.securetransportassociation.org/

