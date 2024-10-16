Spooktacular October Awaits at Main Street Duncan and the Simmons Center!

This October, get ready for a month filled with Halloween excitement and family-friendly fun at two incredible events in Duncan!

DUNCAN, Okla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simmons Center Family Fall Fest Carnival & Kids Spook House

On October 19th, the Simmons Center will host its Family Fall Fest Carnival & Kids Spook House from 11 AM to 3 PM. For just $5 per child, families can enjoy games, inflatables, a photo booth, a petting zoo, hair streaking, and a delightful Spook House featuring beloved Halloween characters. Food trucks will also be on-site for additional treats.

Terror on The Trails

For those seeking a scare, join us for Terror on The Trails on October 25th and 26th, beginning at 7 PM or dark. Tickets are $20 per person for a spine-chilling journey along the Heritage Trails, not recommended for children under 8. Line forms on Elk Avenue at the DRH Pavilion.

Main Street Duncan Boo Review

Join us for the annual Main Street Duncan Boo Review on Saturday, October 26th, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Kids can participate in a thrilling costume contest at noon, competing for spooktacular prizes in categories like Cutest, Creative, Scary, and Group, across age divisions from infants to teens. Registration runs from 11 AM to 12 PM, with winners announced around 12:45 PM!

Thanks to generous donations from Walmart Duncan and the Rotary Club of Duncan, trick-or-treaters can collect delicious candy along Main Street from 10th to 7th Street. The Duncan Towers on 9th Street will be open, and the Freedom Biker Church will host a Fall Fest on Walnut Ave. Main Street Duncan also proudly participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project, offering non-food goodies for children with food allergies.

We invite everyone to join us for these exciting October events at Main Street Duncan and at the Simmons Center. Mark your calendars and prepare for a season of fun, fright, and community spirit!

Contact:

Main Street Duncan

Phone: (580) 252-8696

Email: [email protected]

Simmons Center

Phone: (580) 252-8696

Email: [email protected]

1330 Chisholm Trail Parkway

Duncan, OK

Media Contact

Visit Duncan, Duncan Convention & Visitor's Bureau, 5802522900, [email protected], www.visitduncan.org

SOURCE Duncan Convention & Visitor's Bureau