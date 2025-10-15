Spooky Empire is Ready to Terrify Orlando Halloween & Horror Fans With Their Annual Convention!

Spooky Empire will host its premiere Halloween convention this October in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spooky Empire, one of the country's largest Horror & Halloween conventions, will be back this October for its fall convention. The event will feature the who's who in the Horror genre and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando from October 31st-November 2nd. From exciting celebrity guests, featuring Nicholas Hoult, Method Man, David Howard Thornton, Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira, The Queen of Halloween) and more, to costume contests, this year's event is sure to be one you and the whole family will enjoy!

The 3-day weekend will host a variety of special events for you to enjoy! We will be kicking off the weekend with a Zombie-Walk starting at "The Pub Orlando" on International Drive on Friday afternoon. Here, guests can enjoy special drinks, food discounts for Spooky attendees all weekend, and Special FX artists from 12-3pm to get your dead on! Other special events included are Spooky Empire's Horror Film Festival featuring films from all over the world, a Tattoo Festival with 100+ artists, and a huge vendor room with vendors selling collectibles, clothing, art and more.

This year, there is something for everyone at the event! Special FX Makeup and Demos are offered from the pros for guests to watch. Live bands and burlesque performances will take place at Spooky Empire, featuring a performances by "Lovesong" and "Vision Video" on Saturday the 1st. Come get your goth on with us Friday at The Crypt: Goth Dance Party with special guest DJ, "Dusty" from Vision Video! We see you shiver with anticipation…so we hope you're ready to enjoy our Rocky Horror shadow cast Friday the 31st.

Come to our Literary Tracks, which feature author signings, as well as panels by a range of creators in the horror genre, which includes writers, filmmakers, podcasters and more! Want to dress up? Costume contests will be held on Sunday afternoon where guests can win over $1000 in cash and prizes!

Celebrity in person photo ops and meet and greets are back again this October with some exciting guests:

The infamous Nicholas Hoult (Superman "Lex Luther", Nosferatu, Warm Bodies, and more!).

Cast of "Friday the 13th Part VIII": Kane Hodder, Barbara Bingham, Tiffany Paulsen, Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves, Tim Mirkovich and V.C. Dupree.

Terrifier stars: David Howard Thornton, Amelie McLain, and Samantha Scaffidi.

The one and only Cassandra Peterson aka our beloved Elvira, the Queen of Halloween!

The cast of IT: Jackson Robert Scott, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jaden Martell and Jack Dylan Grazer.

SPFX legends Tom Savini and Greg Nicotero!

Plus enjoy our celebrity Q&A's and photo ops all weekend!

Meet these guests and more, in person, all weekend.

VIP packages include 3-day admission and more, these are limited so buy them now for $299!

Buy your general admission tickets before they are gone as well! For more information and ticket purchases, please visit SpookyEmpire.com. Friday and Sunday 1- day pass tickets are $40 in advance ($50 at the door), Saturday 1-day pass tickets are $50 in advance ($65 at the door) and Sunday tickets are $40 in advance ($50 at the door). Interested in going for the whole weekend? Weekend passes are still available for $80 in advance ($95 at the door)! Bringing children? Guests 10 years old and under are free!

Looking to quicken the autograph line process? Buy our Fast Pass Add-On for $100!

Don't miss this year's amazing event, book your room, and stay the weekend at the host hotel, The Hyatt Regency Orlando. Rooms are just $171/night when you mention "Spooky Empire" or book online at spookyempire.com! This rate ends Tuesday, October 14th. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more exciting announcements about this year's event! (@SpookyEmpire).

Founded in 2003, Spooky Empire's Fall Convention has grown to become one of the largest thriller conventions with its attendance increasing each year in size. Spooky is a convention that prides itself on allowing guests to interact with their beloved horror, thriller and science fiction movie cast members, TV stars, and more.

