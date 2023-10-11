Sport Clips Haircuts Joins Schoox for Session on Creating the Ultimate Workplace Experience

"A Cut Above: How Sport Clips Creates the Ultimate Workplace Experience" takes place at the HR Technology Conference on Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:00 am. Tweet this

In the session, Jonathan Sorber, Learning Development Manager of Sport Clips Haircuts, and Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox, will:

discuss ways HR can attract talent and boost retention by offering employees continuous learning and development opportunities

share best practices to drive learning beyond employees to the extended enterprise

illustrate the advantages of tying learning to talent development.

explore ways to evolve learning from training events to strategic development opportunities

The HR Technology conference is the largest event dedicated to HR innovation, where attendees from around the globe discover trends, tools, and technology to take their HR strategies to the next level.

Attendees are invited to experience Schoox's learning platform and content marketplace and discuss their training and development challenges at booth #5020 at the expo hall.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check-in for clients, and ranks #30 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2023 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $13 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, +1.703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

SOURCE Schoox