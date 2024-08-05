Sports Innovation Lab and Proximic by Comscore Partner to Release Advanced Addressable Audiences

Advertisers utilizing new Sports Innovation Lab Audiences in partnership with Proximic will be able to target in-demand sports, media & entertainment consumer groups, segmented by fandom and backed by high-confidence purchase and viewership activity

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new partnership between Sports Innovation Lab and Proximic by Comscore has enabled advertisers to target new in-demand sports and entertainment consumer segments based on advanced purchase and viewership activity.

Sports Innovation Lab - the insight, data, and analytics company renowned for creating deterministic, addressable media audience datasets tailored to sports and entertainment - announced today that it has partnered with programmatic targeting leader Proximic by Comscore to launch new addressable audiences anchored in industry-leading deterministic data. Sports Innovation Lab will leverage Proximic by Comscore's viewership data to enhance the accuracy of its transactional-based sports, media and entertainment audiences, which are built on Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary Sports Data Cloud and anchored in the purchase behaviors of more than 140 million US consumers. The partnership will also leverage Sports Innovation Lab's deep domain expertise in women's sports, and offer brands and media buyers a set of unique audiences that reach the high-value, uber-loyal fan of women's sports.

Brand marketers and ad agencies can select pre-built, cookieless, holistic audiences based on what consumers viewed and purchased, offering unparalleled targeting relevance that efficiently improves Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

The new Sports Innovation Lab Audiences in partnership with Proximic by Comscore include some of the most sought-after consumers, such as Gen Z, Youth Sports Parents, and Women's Sports Fans:

Heavy International Sports OTT Viewers & Subscribers

Gen Z Football + NFL Fans Transactions & Viewership

Women's Sports Fans Transactions & Viewership

Youth Sport Parents Soccer Transactions & Olympic Soccer Viewership

Surf & Skateboarding Fans Transactions & Viewership

WWE & MMA Combat Sports Fans Transactions & Viewership

eSports Gamers Fans Transactions & Viewership

NBA Official Merchandise Buyers & Basketball Viewership

Thanks in part to a surge of emerging leagues, new platforms, and diversified media channels, the landscape by which fans consume sports is undergoing intense fragmentation. Now more than ever, brands need to leverage addressable solutions to find their specific target audiences no matter where fans choose to consume their sports content.

"Sports Innovation Lab is bringing a new level of accuracy and performance to media," said Jennifer Pelino, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Data Cloud at Sports Innovation Lab. "Our collaboration with Proximic enhances our ability to connect brands with highly engaged sports fans through precise and dynamic audience segments."

Angela Rodriguez, Global Commercial Lead of Proximic by Comscore, said "Proximic is excited to partner with Sports Innovation Lab to deliver these scaled, innovative audience solutions. Having access to accurate and comprehensive sports audience data is crucial, especially at a time when women's sports is seeing soaring popularity and viewership. Our combined data sets provide unparalleled insights and targeting capabilities for brands looking to engage with sports enthusiasts."

The audiences are available on major marketplaces, including LiveRamp, The TradeDesk, Google DV360, Yahoo!, and Xandr. More information and a full list of audiences and marketplace platforms can be found here. Sports Innovation Lab & Comscore will be hosting a webinar providing a deep dive into the new audiences on August 8th at 1PM EST (Click here to register).

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is an Insight, Data, and Analytics company that enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Known for its pioneering research on fan behavior and the commercialization of the women's sports market, Sports Innovation Lab's flagship Sports Data Cloud offering built on proprietary observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them - starting with sports & entertainment. Learn how global brands including the NFL, Nike, NHL, Ally Financial, WNBA, and NASCAR use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and strategic advisory to drive revenue by visiting www.sportsilab.com and following on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Proximic by Comscore

Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore's trusted datasets and the industry's leading natural language processing contextual engine, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through their innovative suite of ID-based and ID-free audience and content targeting segments, Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies. For more information about Proximic by Comscore, please visit www.proximic.com

