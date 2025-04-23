Sports Innovation Lab and Zoomph Partner to Build the Future of Fan Intelligence with AI

This partnership represents a major step forward for sports marketers. Post this

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Smarter Personalization: Sports Innovation and Zoomph's joint AI capabilities will enable sports organizations to deliver hyper-personalized fan experiences, increasing engagement, loyalty, and lifetime value.

Brand Alignment for Sponsorship: By combining Zoomph's social audience analysis with Sports Innovation Lab's behavioral fan data, properties and brands can create more authentic and impactful sponsorships, aligning with the right fan communities including emerging sectors from women's sports to pickleball.

Marketing Measurement Reimagined: Make smarter, faster marketing decisions backed by real-time insights, as Sports Innovation Lab and Zoomph's combined data sources, integration, and AI-powered analysis capabilities create a complete cross-channel campaign performance view.

"We're excited to partner with Zoomph to push the boundaries of what's possible with fan intelligence," said Josh Walker, CEO and Co-Founder of Sports Innovation Lab. "As the sports media landscape evolves, understanding fans as individuals—not just demographics—is key to growth. With Zoomph's expertise in AI and social data, we're delivering the platform that intimately understands the fan journey."

"This partnership represents a major step forward for sports marketers," said Amir Zonozi, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomph. "Together, we're building the infrastructure for a smarter sports ecosystem—where data-driven personalization and ROI measurement aren't just buzzwords, they're a reality. We believe together we will answer the question: Did they see it and did they buy it?"

The collaboration between Sports Innovation Lab and Zoomph is already underway, with joint offerings expected to launch mid-2025.

About Zoomph

Zoomph is the leading AI-powered social audience intelligence and sponsorship analytics platform, trusted by the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and media. Zoomph helps rights holders, brands, and agencies measure the true impact of their content, campaigns, and sponsorships in real time across social media, broadcast, and digital platforms.

With advanced data enrichment, customizable reporting, and proprietary benchmarking, Zoomph enables organizations to uncover what matters most to their audiences—driving smarter decisions, stronger partnerships, and measurable ROI. Learn more:https://zoomph.com/contact-us/.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is a Data, Insights, and Analytics company that enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Known for its pioneering research on fan behavior and the commercialization of the women's sports market, Sports Innovation Lab is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them, starting with sports and entertainment. Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary fan intelligence model - Fluid Fan Graph™ - is built on observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data. Global brands including Legends, Kellanova, NASCAR, and Monumental Sports and Entertainment use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and insights to drive revenue. Learn more at sportsilab.com or follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

