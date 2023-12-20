Sports Innovation Lab Audiences to Launch at CES, Bringing a New Level of Addressability to Sports

Sports Innovation Lab Audiences are built utilizing transactional data on the purchases of more than 25 million United States consumers. Post this

Features of Sports Innovation Lab Audiences include:

A longitudinal, deterministic dataset of millions of U.S. consumers - cleaned for "top of wallet" card shoppers & Fluid Fans and refreshed weekly for an unprecedented view of active sports fans

Data based on consumer transactions with more than 4,000 brands, aggregated from more than 300 banks

The only transactional dataset on the market to have every sports league, team, betting platform, sports streaming network, and venue tagged and categorized

More than 75 custom communities with proprietary merchant and brand tags, customizable by fandom, lifestage, lifestyle, sport interest, geography, and more than 100 unique characteristics

NASCAR will be the first sports property to utilize Sports Innovation Lab Audiences, testing the platform to promote its upcoming Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 4th. "It's imperative for NASCAR to be at the forefront of advanced data and analytics to understand our fans, new and loyal," said NASCAR Vice President of Data Strategy, Kari Gritton, "and we're excited to continue to utilize leading-edge media platforms to connect with these fans."

Along with NASCAR, Scripps Sports represents the first multi-platform media company to activate Sports Innovation Lab Audiences as part of their burgeoning women's sports inventory portfolio. With Audiences, Scripps Sports will be able to offer advertisers an additional layer of advanced targeting to identify new and high-value women's sports fans. "Scripps Sports is committed to not only becoming a driving force within the women's sports media ecosystem," said Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports, "but to also offering advertisers women's sports inventory that outperforms, and we believe Sports Innovation Lab Audiences will allow us to do just that."

Returning for its sixth year as an official CES programming partner, Sports Innovation Lab will have a major presence at the show in January 2024. Along with programming four mainstage panels, they'll once again host their invite-only sports executive lounge and a pre-show breakfast to highlight "What Not To Miss in Sports at CES." Lounge guests will receive early access to Sports Innovation Lab's latest report "The Impact of Sports Fandom on the OTT Market" and have the opportunity to sign up for early access to Sports Innovation Lab Audiences.

Programming panelists include senior executives from Google, TikTok, Ally Financial, NASCAR, Verizon, Disney, Intel, and more. For more information on all of the Sports Innovation Lab programming at CES visit: bit.ly/SILCES2024.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab's Sports Data Cloud enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Built on observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data, the Sports Data Cloud is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them - starting with sports & entertainment. Learn how global brands including the NFL, Nike, NHL, Google, Ally Financial, WNBA, and NASCAR use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and strategic advisory to drive revenue by visiting sportsilab.com or following on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About CES

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube ('NASCAR').

