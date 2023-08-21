Sports Innovation Lab Incrementally Increases LPGA Ticket Revenue for 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown Tournament in San Francisco

Sports Innovation Lab identified new addressable fan segments that converted into sales

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Innovation Lab, a data-driven fan intelligence company, has released the first results of its new partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). The company announced that a digital campaign focused on ticket sales for the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown utilizing Sports Innovation Lab's fan intelligence incrementally increased ticket revenue for the tournament.

Sports Innovation Lab and the LPGA worked together to better understand how golf fans differed by market, identifying unique attributes that made consumers prime prospects for purchasing tickets to an LPGA event. Those data-driven insights were then translated into consumer segmentations and media-buying audiences. When the segmentation was activated, the campaign produced a return on ad spend (ROAS) that increased ticket revenue significantly. The new segments reflected golf's evolving and diverse fan base, including the recent rise of Gen Z and pop culture interest in the sport.

"We are very pleased to announce the LPGA's first success story from our partnership, and look forward to supporting their robust business intelligence operations to increase revenue across its world-class tournament schedule," said Angela Ruggiero, Sports Innovation Lab co-founder. "Growing the footprint of women's golf - let alone any sport - requires understanding who fans are and how their behaviors are changing, and those companies who recognize the importance of using observation data to inform that understanding, like the LPGA, will emerge as leaders."

The new campaign results demonstrate the power of Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary platform to help sports properties quickly convert consumer data into revenue by identifying high-confidence fan segments ready to spend on sports when reached with targeted media and messaging. Their platform gives partner organizations an unprecedented level of visibility into fan behavior - including purchase history across sectors - dramatically increasing the confidence level and quality of sponsorships, ad campaigns, promotional programming and more.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is a fan intelligence and market research company that helps the world's leading sports organizations acquire the fan of the future - the Fluid Fan™ - and maximize their value. We collect and analyze observational data on what fans buy, watch, and how they behave, then provide analysis and strategic interpretation of that data to world-class clients such as the NFL, NHL, FIFA, Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Visa, and Puma. Learn more at sportsilab.com and follow @sportsilab on Instagram and X.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent over 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Professionals, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which offers best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming and LPGA Amateurs chapters, tournaments and membership. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

