Sports Innovation Lab Launches "AI Advantage Program" to Bring Sports Domain Expertise to AI Education

Half of the program seats are reserved for executives from women's sports brands and properties, to ensure democratized access to education and technology. Post this

Executive participants will be taught cutting-edge AI strategies and given access to tools that drive near-term impact with a domain focus on sports & entertainment. Topics covered will include:

Fan intelligence and segmentation

Advertising and media planning optimization

Creative automation and personalization

Sponsorship sales and revenue growth

Measurement and analytics

The AI Advantage Program kicks off on April 17 at the Microsoft Garage in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Microsoft Garage Director Mike Pell said, "Artificial Intelligence is helping bring big ideas to life every day. The Microsoft Garage is proud to be a place where today's business leaders and future trailblazers can be hands-on with the tools and collaborate on solutions that could go on to change the world."

Sports Innovation Lab and Microsoft are committed to advancing AI adoption in sports and entertainment. As partners, they will lead attendees through exclusive training sessions on AI-powered tools, offering hands-on experience and real-world applications tailored to industry challenges. Executives in attendance will gain practical expertise in leveraging AI for measurable business impact, directly from today's ecosystem leaders.

Program participation is limited to 100 executives who meet the application criteria. To ensure democratized access to education and technology, the first 50 seats are reserved for executives from women's sports brands and properties. Executives who will attend this program and learn to shape the future of sports include CMOs and marketing executives, sponsorship sales leaders, media and advertising teams, creative and content strategists, and data and analytics professionals.

The AI Advantage Program will feature immersive in-person training sessions and virtual education events (with hands-on demonstrations) throughout the year before concluding in December. Executives who complete the AI Advantage Program will receive a Sports Innovation Lab Certified AI Advantage Credential.

Visit sportsilab.com/ai-advantage for more information.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is a Data, Insights, and Analytics company that enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Known for its pioneering research on fan behavior and the commercialization of the women's sports market, Sports Innovation Lab is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them, starting with sports and entertainment. Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary fan intelligence model - Fluid Fan Graph™ - is built on observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data. Global brands including Legends, Kellanova, NASCAR, and Monumental Sports and Entertainment use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and insights to drive revenue. Learn more at sportsilab.com or follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Media Contact

Anthony Baldini, Sports Innovation Lab, 1 617-480-7089, [email protected], sportsilab.com

SOURCE Sports Innovation Lab