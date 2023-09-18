Sports Innovation Lab Launches Fan Intelligence Data on Snowflake Marketplace

Sports Innovation Lab's Proprietary Data Listings Bring Visibility Into the U.S. Sports Fan's Spending Habits, Consumer Behaviors, and Trends

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Innovation Lab, the leading data-driven fan intelligence company, has announced its Purchase Behaviors of U.S. Sports Fans dataset is now available on Snowflake Marketplace. This dataset is a central offering of Sports Innovation Lab's fan intelligence data and strategic services and has been utilized by sports brands to better understand who their fans are and where they spend. By leveraging Snowflake's single, integrated platform and Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary data tools, customers can now get direct access to fan and consumer spending habits that are missing from their existing CRM and CDP data views.

"At Sports Innovation Lab we believe the truest expression of fandom is through a consumer's wallet," said Josh Walker, Sports Innovation Lab Co-Founder and CEO. "By unlocking the complete picture of everything a fan spends their money on, organizations can build more accurate and actionable segmentations and make more data-driven decisions that drive revenue."

Sports Innovation Lab's Purchase Behaviors of U.S. Sports Fans solves the marketing pain point of fan data being spread across disparate vendor silos (such as viewership, merchandise, ticketing, and in-venue). Now with Sports Innovation Lab's dataset, marketers in sports and entertainment organizations can see a complete picture of their current and prospective consumers, producing insights that provide a competitive advantage in business.

Snowflake customers can now tap into Sports Innovation Lab's consumer purchasing data, which includes seven years of daily credit card and debit card purchase data from more than 20 million anonymized individual fans. Organized into ready-to-compute tables, this data allows companies to:

View all fan purchase data in a single dataset

Uncover loyalty, churn, and wallet share of key sport communities (such as OTT subscribers, sports bettors, or fitness enthusiasts)

Identify customer life stage, lifestyle, and sports fandom habits

Determine with high confidence the preferences of specific fan audiences

Along with the public-facing, readily-accessible tables on Snowflake Marketplace, organizations can also purchase tailored offerings that present data through a customized lens based on geographic market, sport, league, team, brand preference, or one of Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary communities such as Trendsetters, Women's Sports Fans, or Sports Bettors. Interested organizations can visit sportsilab.com to get started.

"This is an opportunity for sports, media, and entertainment companies who use Snowflake to leverage Sports Innovation Labs' view of sports fandom. They are one of the first data-driven intelligence platforms with domain expertise in sports & entertainment," said Bill Stratton, Industry GTM Lead, Media, Entertainment and Advertising at Snowflake.

Interested organizations can immediately access the listings today on Snowflake Marketplace or visit www.sportsilab.com.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is a fan intelligence and market research company that helps the world's leading sports organizations acquire the fan of the future - the Fluid Fan™ - and maximize their value. We collect and analyze observational data on what fans buy, watch, and how they behave, then provide analysis and strategic interpretation of that data to world-class clients such as the NFL, NHL, FIFA, Google, Facebook, Coca-Cola, Visa, and Puma. Learn more at sportsilab.com.

