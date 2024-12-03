Sports Innovation Lab Partners With Athletech News To Expand Knowledge of Fitness Enthusiasts

Partnership will result in high-confidence fan intelligence utilized by the fitness industry and brands targeting fitness enthusiasts

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Innovation Lab, a data-driven fan intelligence company, has partnered with Athletech News, the fitness and wellness industry's leading media outlet, to develop in-depth profiles of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious Fluid Fans™ in the United States. Fitness brands utilizing these new profiles will receive access to high-confidence consumer data necessary for efficient, accurate marketing practices.

The partnership comes amidst enormous disruption across the fitness industry, as shifts in private equity investing, real estate consolidation, home fitness solutions, wellness clinics, and wearable technology have led to urgency and uncertainty amongst fitness providers.

The fitness market is defined by four key categories that Athletech News and Sports Innovation Lab developed together: boutique fitness, luxury fitness, traditional gyms, and high-value/low-priced (HVLP) options. The new consumer data includes specific spending patterns on those consumers who frequent fitness facilities and buy from adjacent markets such as wearable fitness, supplements, athleisure, and beauty products.

"Fitness enthusiasts are not all alike," said Sports Innovation Lab Co-Founder and CEO Josh Walker, who oversees the company's proprietary market intelligence platform. "Working with Athletech News and receiving their ongoing expertise on this population will strengthen our understanding of Fluid Fan behaviors, which benefits our customer base through better data and addressable marketing audiences. Brands have a new powerful tool to reach this market."

As part of the partnership, Sports Innovation Lab's data science team is working with Athletech News to build high-confidence fitness communities. The creation of this data set allows Sports Innovation Lab to monitor each segment's growth across the U.S.In future editions of Athletech News, the team at Athletech News will refer to these communities frequently to put industry trends and breaking news in context for how leaders across the industry can make strategic decisions based on the way consumers will likely change their future behaviors and buying patterns.

"Athletech News is proud to partner with Sports Innovation Lab in our quest to unlock the potential of the fitness consumer market," said Athletech News CEO Edward Hertzman. "This collaboration allows us to combine our deep understanding of the fitness community with the cutting-edge market intelligence of Sports Innovation Lab, ultimately leading to more impactful strategies for the brands we work with and the readers on our platform. We know the industry is looking for data that doesn't come from commissioned surveys and can be trusted as a true signal for the market."

In 2017, Sports Innovation Lab coined the "Fluid Fan" to represent the industry's most valuable fan - a younger, more fluid fan that exhibits value-based behaviors different from previous generations. Today, successful sports properties and brands prioritize understanding, acquiring, and retaining the Fluid Fan, which is increasingly multiracial and continues to shift its behaviors - including what they watch, which technologies they use, what they buy, and more.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is an Insight, Data, and Analytics company that enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Known for its pioneering research on fan behavior and the commercialization of the women's sports market, Sports Innovation Lab's flagship Sports Data Cloud offering built on proprietary observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them - starting with sports & entertainment. Learn how global brands including the NFL, Nike, NHL, Ally Financial, WNBA, and NASCAR use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and strategic advisory to drive revenue by visiting sportsilab.com or following on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Athletech News

Athletech News provides comprehensive media coverage of the most impactful news and trends shaping the fitness and wellness sector. In just a short time, ATN has amassed 100,000+ subscribers and a readership of over 500,000, becoming the publication of record for the fitness and wellness industry. Our newsletter and website cover emerging fitness technology, brick and mortar gyms, wellness trends, new fitness formats and the industry's economic outlook.

PR Contact

Athletech News

[email protected]

Media Contact

Anthony Baldini, Sports Innovation Lab, 1 617-480-7089, [email protected], sportsilab.com

SOURCE Sports Innovation Lab