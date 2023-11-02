Sports Innovation Lab Partners With Boston Unity Sports Partners To Support the Launch of a New NWSL Soccer Team in the Boston Market

Sports Innovation Lab will give Boston Unity Soccer Partners an in-depth data understanding of the Boston soccer fan market to guide brand creation, creative development, and grassroots marketing of the upcoming NWSL Boston franchise launching in 2026.

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Innovation Lab, a leading provider of data-driven fan intelligence, research, and analysis, is proud to announce its partnership with Boston Unity Soccer Partners as it prepares to launch a new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team in the Boston market. Sports Innovation Lab's expertise and guidance will be instrumental in understanding the unique opportunities within the soccer fan market in Boston and surrounding areas, as well as leveraging data effectively in the lead-up to the 2026 launch of the new sports franchise.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners principal owner Jennifer Epstein expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Sports Innovation Lab as we embark on this exciting journey of launching a new and differentiated NWSL soccer team in Boston. Their deep understanding of fan behavior and expertise in leveraging data will be invaluable in helping us connect with the passionate soccer community in our city."

Stephanie Connaughton of Boston Unity Soccer Partners added, "Sports Innovation Lab's support in providing data, research, analysis, and strategy will play a crucial role in our decision-making processes as we aim to build a successful and engaging soccer franchise. We look forward to working closely with their team to create a fan-centric experience that resonates with the Boston market."

The partnership between Sports Innovation Lab and Boston Unity Soccer Partners highlights a shared commitment to leveraging data and insights to drive success in the sports industry, and a shared belief that women's sports properties require tailored strategies of their own, unique from those long deployed in legacy men's sports. Sports Innovation Lab has designed a comprehensive mixed methods approach that leverages a variety of research tools and datasets – including proprietary transactional data that showcases the purchasing behaviors of 20 million US-based consumers, social media data to understand fan interests and sentiments, and more. This comprehensive analysis will give Boston Unity Soccer Partners an in-depth understanding of the Boston soccer fan market, and how this fanbase is unique compared to other markets in the NWSL and across sports, enabling them to tailor their strategies, enhance fan experiences, and build a strong foundation for their new NWSL soccer team.

Kerry Bradley, Chief Operating Officer at Sports Innovation Lab, emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making in sports, especially ahead of launching a new franchise. "Starting up a new sports team requires a deep understanding of the target market and the preferences of the prospective fan base. We are excited to partner with Boston Unity Sports Partners and provide them with the necessary insights to make informed decisions. We aim to help them create a differentiated value proposition that goes beyond expectations and fosters long-term loyalty from both fans and partners."

Abe Stein, Head of Innovation at Sports Innovation Lab, added, "Sports Innovation Lab was founded in Boston, and we have a deep and abiding love for the city and the surrounding market. Boston, Rhode Island, and all of New England have a passionate sports fan base and we are delighted to support Boston Unity Soccer Partners in their mission to bring a much-needed professional women's soccer team to the region."

The insights and intelligence gathered by Sports Innovation Lab will support brand creation and creative development efforts, and guide initial grassroots marketing plans. The shared goal is to be true to the fans of the area by understanding who they are and what they want in a new women's sports franchise.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is building the Sports Data Cloud, revolutionizing how organizations use data to understand who their customers are, how to acquire more of them, and how technology is changing their behavior. We do this by analyzing the purchase behaviors of more than 25 million US consumers to provide business intelligence to brands, properties, and media companies, beginning with the sports & entertainment industry. See why world-class clients such as the NFL, NHL, FIFA, Google, Nike, WNBA, Juventus, and Coca-Cola choose Sports Innovation Lab to maximize the value of their fanbase by visiting sportsilab.com, emailing [email protected], and following us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Boston Unity Soccer Partners

Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSP) is a professional sports enterprise founded and led by women, and dedicated to promoting women's sports and advancement at all levels. BUSP is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time; building upon the supercharged legacy of Boston's historic sports teams; cultivating a community of fans with impact at our core, and forging new connections across our city through sport. For more information about Boston Unity Soccer Partners, please visit nwslboston.com or its social media platforms – X (Twitter), TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

