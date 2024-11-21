Sports Innovation Lab Publishes 2025 Media Planning Guide for Sports and Entertainment

"Winning Audiences" is a unique guide that helps marketers and media agencies reach and convert consumers through the lens of sports and entertainment. Post this

3x improved return on ad spend (ROAS)

20x greater sales lift

40% higher engagement rates

200% lower costs per acquisition (CPA)

Sports Innovation Lab's addressable audiences and "Fluid Fan communities" are based on a decade of proprietary research and intelligence that has made the company the global leader in fan intelligence. Sports Innovation Lab coined the term Fluid Fan™ in groundbreaking original research and is responsible for its mass adoption by major media outlets and sports industry leaders globally. Sports Innovation Lab utilizes AI to model these high-value Fluid Fan communities within more than 250 million consumer records in its Sports Data Cloud, and has translated them into syndicated programmatic audiences across major DSPs including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360, Amazon Ads, and more.

"Winning Audiences" includes numerous high-value audience activation opportunities including:

A set of Super Bowl audiences such as: Home Entertainers, High-Value Sports Bettors, Female NFL Fans, Swiftie NFL Fans

A set of March Madness audiences such as: Women's College Sports Fans, High-Value Basketball Fans, Traveling Sports Fans, March Casino Spenders

Spenders A set of Youth Sports audiences such as: The Soccer Mom, The Traveling Parent, QSR Families, Pizza Parents

A set of Sports Betting audiences such as: Cross-Channel Bettors, Fantasy Sports Spenders, International Sports Fans, Collectible Hobbyist

audiences such as: Cross-Channel Bettors, Fantasy Sports Spenders, International Sports Fans, Collectible Hobbyist Additional Fluid Fan Communities and addressable audiences for College Bowl Games, OTT, Racing, Women's Sport, World Cup, and Fitness.

Additional major resources introduced in "Winning Audiences" include a 2025 Sports & Entertainment Media Planning Calendar that spotlights key events alongside corresponding recommendations for audience category focuses and suggested deadlines for custom audience identification and design.

"Finally, brands and media agencies no longer need to settle for broad-based and self-reported data as the foundation for their sports and entertainment-based targeting," said Gina Waldhorn, Chief Marketing Officer of Sports Innovation Lab and a former media executive at Carat and GroupM. "The deterministic, transactional-based audiences and communities in this playbook unlock a massive performance advantage and we're thrilled to see how this continues to push the industry forward in 2025."

Sports Innovation Lab will present "Winning Audiences" live on stage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, on the afternoon of January 8th at C-Space in the Aria. Download "Winning Audiences" and learn how to join the CES session at sportsilab.com/ces2025.

About Sports Innovation Lab

Sports Innovation Lab is an Insight, Data, and Analytics company that enables brands and sports properties to build more effective sponsorships, improve targeted advertising, and enhance fan experiences. Known for its pioneering research on fan behavior and the commercialization of the women's sports market, Sports Innovation Lab's flagship Sports Data Cloud offering built on proprietary observational, transactional, and deterministic fan data is evolving how organizations use data to understand their customers and acquire more of them - starting with sports & entertainment. Learn how global brands and agencies including the NFL, Ally Financial, Nike, NHL, Dentsu, Kellanova, and NASCAR use Sports Innovation Lab's data, audiences, and insights to drive revenue by visiting sportsilab.com or following on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

