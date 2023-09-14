Sports Research Unveils The First Organic Collagen Peptides

Sports Research Introduces First-to-Market Organic Collagen Peptides

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Research, the premier family-owned and operated company for vitamins, supplements, and performance essentials, proudly announces the groundbreaking launch of the first Organic Collagen Peptides. As the next step following years of dedication to innovation, Sports Research has partnered with a pioneer in collagen bio-extraction to transform nutritional supplements and reshape the future of wellness with this unique, organic collagen product.

While collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, the aging process causes our bodies to produce less of it over time. The benefits of consuming collagen peptides have been valued for their potential to improve hair, skin, nails, joints and workout recovery support. However, the quest for an organic collagen option has yielded limited results due to processing challenges, until now. Sports Research has partnered with the best in the industry to bring to market an innovative methodology that eliminates the tedious gelatin stage inherent to previous collagen production processes, resulting in collagen with new levels of purity and collagen protein content never before seen on the market.

"At Sports Research, we are dedicated to creating products that empower every individual customer along their unique wellness journey. The introduction of the first Organic Collagen Peptides is a monumental step in furthering this commitment," stated Mike Pedersen, COO at Sports Research. "Ever since the successful introduction of our first Collagen Peptides in 2015, we have always strived to deliver an organic option, and after years of development, we are proud to offer a much-needed organic collagen solution."

Sports Research's Organic Collagen Peptides are crafted using sustainable technology and traceable ingredients. A testament to the company's commitment to environmental responsibility — the production process used for organic collagen adheres to the highest sustainability standards, resulting in an impressive 70% reduction in water use and 66% less energy consumption. The promise of a gluten-free, non-GMO product free from harsh chemicals, coupled with Informed Choice testing for banned and contaminated substances, cements this first-to-market collagen as a quality champion.

Organic Collagen Peptides Powder seamlessly integrates into consumers' culinary creations, and blends effortlessly into beverages like hot coffee and smoothies without altering the product's essence. Each scoop delivers 10 grams of low molecular weight collagen containing 18 amino acids, including 8 essential ones required for the healthy synthesis of protein, to foster vitality and aid in workout recovery. A true companion in the wellness journey, Sports Research's Organic Collagen Peptides reach the highest industry standards, in terms of quality, transparency and environmental impact.

Sports Research Organic Collagen Peptides are now available for purchase on www.sportsresearch.com for $35.95.

About Sports Research

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned and operated company founded on a passion for fitness, wellness, and healing. Our flagship product, Sweet Sweat, quickly gained popularity and paved the way for a wide range of proven, research-backed health and fitness products designed for everybody — inside and out. At Sports Research, we are committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and materials sourced from around the world, many of which have been the center of scientific studies, just like our name implies. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping people live their best lives by providing innovative and effective health and fitness solutions. To learn more about our commitment to quality and our range of products, visit our new websites: sportsresearch.com and sweetsweat.com.

