Sportsbet unveils 40-metre 'Statue of Aloisi' on Sydney Harbour

Sportsbet erected a 40m inflatable "Statue of Aloisi" on Sydney Harbour, honouring John Aloisi's iconic 2005 World Cup penalty and a nod to the Statue of Liberty. The stunt aims to rally Australian support ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Post this

Standing 40 metres tall on Sydney Harbour, the inflatable captured the attention of Sydneysiders on their Thursday morning commute and is one of the largest inflatable statues ever created.

The statue carries one simple message: Believe.

It is a nod to the night Aloisi's penalty sent Australia back to the World Cup, a moment that captured the country's underdog spirit, self-belief and arrival on the world stage. Now, Sportsbet is using that moment from the past to help rally the country behind the current team.

Former Australian football star John Aloisi said seeing one of Australian sport's most famous moments brought to life in such a big way was surreal, but the message behind it was what mattered most.

"Seeing Sportsbet turn me into a 40-metre Statue of Liberty-style figure is definitely not something I ever expected, but the message behind it is what matters. That night in 2005 was never just about one penalty. It was about a country believing in its football team again. If this statue helps bring that feeling back and gets Australians behind the boys before the World Cup, then I'm all for it," Aloisi said.

Goalkeeping great Mark Schwarzer said the Statue of Aloisi was a fitting reminder of what belief can do for Australian football.

"That night in 2005 was truly magical for our team and the nation. To break the drought for the Aussies and seal our fate for the 2006 World Cup was a moment I've always been proud of in my career," Schwarzer said.

"We believed we had what it takes in that tournament, and I have no doubt this current and fresh squad under Tony Popovic can make it through to the knockout out stage. It's an exciting period for the Aussies right now."

Australia's campaign begins against Turkey on Sunday 14 June at 12am EST or 2:00pm AEST, before facing the USA on Saturday 20 June and Paraguay on Friday 26 June.

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Tim Hipsley, TGI Wildcard on behalf of Sportsbet, 61 0433 118 326, [email protected]

Marnie Cohen, TGI Wildcard on behalf of Sportsbet, 61 0430 374 464, [email protected]

SOURCE Sportsbet