SportsFanWiki.com via TravelingWiki Now Serves Top 50 US Sports Venues & All Venues Above 65,000 Capacity Including (New) Bank of America, Superdome, NRG & Mercedes-Benz

The launch of SportsFanWiki occurs at the same time as the launch of ShoheiAutographs.com; MantleRookies.com; KobeRookies.com; and LebronRookies.com, offering market leading sports card inventory of Shohei Ohtani, Mickey Mantle, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James, respectively.

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation recently announced the launch of SportsFanWiki.com, providing a comprehensive database of sports venue information for fans with Non Visible Disabilities. The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports. The SportsFanWiki database has grown quickly and now covers the Top 50 US Sports Venues (as measured via capacity) and all Pro & Collegiate US Sports Venues with a capacity above 65,000 fans.

The launch of SportsFanWiki occurs at the same time as the launch of ShoheiAutographs.com; MantleRookies.com; KobeRookies.com; and LebronRookies.com, offering market leading sports card inventory of Shohei Ohtani, Mickey Mantle, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James, respectively. The launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The launch also spotlights TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "SportsFanWiki continues to grow rapidly and has quickly become the go to database for sports fan venue information for sports fans with non visible disabilities."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com and for SportsFanWiki, via http://www.SportsFanWiki.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation