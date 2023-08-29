SportsRig Unveils the 2024 TrailStomper Micro Expedition Trailer: Crafted by the Pioneers of Micro Expedition Adventure

The 2024 TrailStomper Micro Expedition Trailer isn't just a product—it's the embodiment of a pioneering spirit. Tweet this

Designed for a New Generation of Adventurers, the 2024 TrailStomper extends the expedition trailer experience to a wider range of vehicles. Historically, Subaru, Honda, and 2-door Wrangler owners had limited options due to towing constraints. With the TrailStomper's lightweight build, this is no longer a concern. Moreover, with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) sensitive to weight, this Micro Expedition Trailer ensures minimal impact on range reduction, making it an ideal companion for both traditional and EV vehicles.

Tailor-Made Adventure with Modular Design, SportsRig's commitment to customization shines through with the TrailStomper's modular design. For example, versatile utility: switch from hauling adventure gear to everyday items with ease. Optional Add-Ons: Enhance your journey with swing-away mounts, Aux power, gear panels, slide out fridge box, off-road tire options, and more.

Reliability and Quality: SportsRig's Hallmarks; Each 2024 TrailStomper, crafted with robust steel and high-grade 6061 Aluminum, stands as a testament to SportsRig's dedication to excellence. Unique features, from customizable color choices to advanced storage solutions, ensure every journey is as unique as its traveler. Proudly Made in the USA - A Commitment to Legacy and Innovation. Operating as a close-knit, family-run business, SportsRig's handcrafted trailers are a labor of love, passion, and expertise.

Experience the Future of Adventure with SportsRig. The 2024 TrailStomper Micro Expedition Trailer isn't just a product—it's the embodiment of a pioneering spirit. SportsRig invites the world to re-imagine the boundaries of adventure.

About SportsRig: A trailblazer in its field, SportsRig has repeatedly set industry benchmarks, from being the pioneers of Micro Expedition Trailers to receiving accolades for their unmatched products. With a legacy of innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction, SportsRig remains an unbeatable force in the Micro Expedition Trailer industry.

To learn more or to place an order, visit www.sportsrig.com or contact: John Bates, [email protected], 800-601-7575.

Media Contact

John Bates, SportsRig, 1 800-601-7575, [email protected], http://www.sportsrig.com

SOURCE SportsRig