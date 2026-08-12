SportWrench Adds 35 Premier Volleyball Tournaments as OTTO SPORT AI Expands Industry Leadership

"The momentum we've experienced over the past several weeks is a reflection of where volleyball is headed. Tournament directors are looking for partners that continually innovate, invest in customer success, and understand the unique needs of volleyball." Post this

Introducing Integrated Tournament Solutions (ITS)

In addition to selecting SportWrench, Kathy Lietzke, Ryan Bozell, and Scott McQueen, together with former AES founder Brad Preston, are launching ITS, a new volleyball-focused travel company designed specifically for tournament lodging. OTTO SPORT AI will serve as launch partner.

Through the partnership, participating tournaments will become the first to offer fully integrated hotel booking directly within the SportWrench event experience, simplifying travel planning for clubs and families while reducing administrative work for tournament directors. The integration brings tournament management and hotel reservations together in a single, connected experience, eliminating disconnected systems and streamlining one of the most complex aspects of tournament operations.

"The momentum we've experienced over the past several weeks is a reflection of where volleyball is headed," said Eugene Tichenor, Head of SportWrench at OTTO SPORT AI. "Tournament directors are looking for partners that continually innovate, invest in customer success, and understand the unique needs of volleyball. Following our partnership with JVA, we're honored to see so many premier events choosing SportWrench as they plan for the future."

Building on Unprecedented Momentum

The announcement follows SportWrench's recent partnership with Junior Volleyball Association and continues one of the fastest periods of growth in the company's history. In just the past several weeks, more than 100 volleyball tournaments have selected SportWrench, as organizations across the country continue transitioning from legacy event management software to a modern, volleyball-first platform.

Tournament operators continue choosing SportWrench for its purpose-built volleyball workflows, integrated ticketing, live scoring, rapid pace of innovation, and industry-leading customer support, including a dedicated event operations team that frequently works onsite alongside customers to help ensure successful tournaments.

Strengthening Volleyball Leadership

As part of the partnership, Kathy Lietzke, Ryan Bozell, Scott McQueen, and Brad Preston will join OTTO SPORT AI as Strategic Advisors, bringing decades of experience in tournament operations, customer success, and volleyball technology. Together, they will help guide the continued evolution of OTTO SPORT AI's volleyball portfolio, including OTTO SPORT club management, SportWrench tournament operations, and University Athlete, the premier volleyball recruiting platform used by 95% of universities.

"When we evaluated where we wanted to take our events over the next several years, SportWrench stood apart," said Kathy Lietzke. "Their pace of innovation, commitment to customer support, and willingness to collaborate with tournament operators made this an easy decision. I'm excited to help shape what's next. Not only for our events, but for the future of volleyball technology."

"Volleyball technology is entering a new era," added Brad Preston. "The opportunity isn't simply to modernize existing tools; it's to rethink how technology supports tournament operators, clubs, officials, athletes, and families. I'm excited to help build the next chapter with OTTO SPORT AI."

About OTTO SPORT AI

OTTO SPORT AI is building the future of youth sports technology through a portfolio of industry-leading platforms serving clubs, tournaments, leagues, and athletes. Its volleyball solutions include SportWrench, the leading volleyball tournament management platform, University Athlete, the recruiting platform trusted by college volleyball programs nationwide, and OTTO SPORT Club, an AI-powered club management platform. Together, these solutions help organizations simplify operations, elevate the participant experience, and grow the game.

ottosport.ai

About ITS

ITS is a volleyball-focused travel technology company dedicated to simplifying tournament lodging for clubs, athletes, families, and tournament operators. Built by veteran volleyball event operators, ITS combines decades of industry expertise with modern technology to create a seamless hotel booking experience integrated directly into tournament operations.

integratedtournamentsolutions.com/

Media Contact

Lauren Kramer, OTTO SPORT AI, 1 3125029686, [email protected], https://www.ottosport.ai/

SOURCE OTTO SPORT AI