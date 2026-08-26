SportWrench Becomes OTTO EVENT as OTTO SPORT AI Accelerates Growth Across Volleyball

"This is much more than a new name. OTTO EVENT builds on that foundation with a new generation of AI technology designed to make event management simpler, smarter, and more connected." Post this

"SportWrench has earned the trust of tournament organizers by solving the real-world challenges of running complex events," said Eugene Tichenor, Head of OTTO EVENT. "This is much more than a new name. OTTO EVENT builds on that foundation with a new generation of AI technology designed to make event management simpler, smarter, and more connected. We're investing in powerful new tools for event organizers while creating deeper connections across the volleyball ecosystem, from tournaments and clubs to athletes and recruiting."

OTTO EVENT is a foundational component of OTTO SPORT AI's broader strategy to build a connected volleyball technology ecosystem. By integrating tournament operations, club management, University Athlete for recruiting, and athlete support, OTTO SPORT AI creates opportunities to connect data and experiences across the sport, delivering smarter, more personalized tools and deeper insights for organizers, coaches, athletes, and families.

Expanding Across the Youth Sports Landscape

OTTO EVENT's growth has been fueled by significant expansion among tournament operators, governing bodies, and event partners across the country.

Over the past several months, OTTO EVENT has expanded its presence across the volleyball landscape. The company was named the official event management partner for JVA-owned and sanctioned events, forged partnerships with several new USAV regions including Evergreen, Columbia Empire, Excelsior Empire, North Country, Intermountain, and added several of the nation's most recognized USA Volleyball National Qualifiers, including the Mideast Qualifier, Northeast Qualifier and Lone Star Classic Qualifier, along with a number of premier events across the Hoosier, Great Lakes and Lone Star USAV Volleyball Regions.

The expansion builds on OTTO EVENT's growing position as a technology partner to some of the most important organizations and tournament operators in youth volleyball.

Introducing the Next Generation of OTTO EVENT

In tandem with the brand relaunch this week, OTTO EVENT is rolling out a suite of new AI capabilities designed to give tournament organizers greater control and flexibility before and during their events.

OTTO EVENT Builder — brings tournament scheduling directly into the browser, with automated pool, bracket, and seeding capabilities that adapt to an event's format and preferences.

OTTO EVENT Live — gives organizers a mobile-friendly command center to run their events in real time. From a single web-based experience, organizers can move matches, update officiating teams, enter scores, access team contacts, manage court assignments, track height changes, and monitor courts during teardown for greater efficiency.

New Public Schedule Experience — provides coaches, athletes, and families with a faster and more intuitive way to follow schedules, results, divisions, teams, and other event information.

Together, these capabilities represent a broader shift in how OTTO EVENT approaches tournament management: less manual work for organizers, better access to information, and a more connected experience for everyone attending an event.

About OTTO SPORT AI

OTTO SPORT AI is building the future of youth sports technology through a portfolio of industry-leading platforms serving clubs, tournaments, leagues, and athletes. Its volleyball solutions include OTTO EVENT (formerly SportWrench), the leading volleyball tournament management platform, University Athlete, the recruiting platform trusted by college volleyball programs nationwide, and OTTO SPORT, an AI-powered club management platform. Together, these solutions help organizations simplify operations, elevate the participant experience, and grow the game.

Media Contact

Jody Vogelaar, OTTO SPORT AI, 1 310-210-8361, [email protected], https://www.ottosport.ai/

SOURCE OTTO SPORT AI