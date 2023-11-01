Spot2Nite Partners with AdventureGenie to Power Private Campground Bookings

"We're taking our AI-based trip planning system and supercharging it with Spot2Nite's real-time booking capabilities," says AdventureGenie Chairman, Scott Lengel. "Our users can now not only plan dream adventures but also book them instantly. It's like having a travel concierge at your fingertips." Post this

Spot2Nite's booking engine leverages application programming interface (API) connections with top property management systems (PMS) to aggregate real-time availability and pricing of outdoor accommodations across North America. Serving this inventory through Spot2Nite's centralized marketplace, alongside industry-leading integration partners like Camping World, Good Sam, ReserveAmerica, and now AdventureGenie, provides campgrounds listed on Spot2Nite with access to a highly targeted audience of over 60 million campers. Through this partnership, AdventureGenie users can now secure bookings at Spot2Nite-connected campgrounds in just a few clicks after leveraging the power of AdventureGenie's AI to shape their routes, choose the perfect campgrounds, and identify unique things to see and do.

RVers and campers want to simplify and streamline their planning of incredible destinations. With innovative features such as GenieSummaries (a unique way to summarize and describe each Campground), GenieScores (an innovative ratings system) and GenieMatch (how close a fit AdventureGenie predicts each Campground is for each user) to make campground stay decisions more quickly, AdventureGenie assists in recommending campgrounds that are a great match for user's personal preferences and will now offer the ability to instantly reserve sites at those participating campgrounds. By working with AdventureGenie and Spot2Nite, campground owners can better showcase their open listings, features, amenities, and nearby attractions.

"Integrating our booking technology with AdventureGenie's unique AI-powered platform will further lower the barrier for outdoor enthusiasts to consistently get out and camp more often, while increasing audience exposure and demand for connected campgrounds," says co-founder and COO of Spot2Nite, Sam Bruner.

About‥ AdventureGenie

AdventureGenie‥is the first AI-powered, all-encompassing tool for creating and planning journeys for campers and RVers. Its‥mission is to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure travel planning solution to the RV and camping community. In addition to being able to create point-to-point stops, Genie offers customized travel itineraries, smart routing, campsite reviews, reservations, and more. And now, through GenieJourney and GenieWishes, simply telling Genie in a few words where you want to go and what you want to do, its smart tech will deliver a complete trip in minutes.‥ To list your campground with AdventureGenie, visit https://adventuregenie.com/campgroundInfoUpdate

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is an innovative mobile app and website founded by a family of avid RVers, serving as a booking engine and online travel agency (OTA) through which campers can discover and book the best outdoor accommodations in real time. Through open architecture integrations with robust property management systems and marketing channel partners, Spot2Nite distributes and promotes outdoor accommodation inventory to a targeted audience of over 60 million outdoor enthusiasts, earning campgrounds and RV parks more commission-free reservations. To view our consumer marketplace, visit Spot2Nite.com. To list your property, visit Partners.Spot2Nite.com.

Media Contact

Adam York, AdventureGenie, 406-728-4180, [email protected], https://adventuregenie.com/

SOURCE AdventureGenie