SPOTIO Honored as One of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best Places to Work for the Fourth Time

Chereen Pasha, SPOTIO People Operations Director, expressed enthusiasm for this accomplishment, saying, "Winning the Best Places to Work award is an extraordinary achievement for us, especially during a year of transformation, where we made significant shifts in our strategies and operations. This year's win showcases our adaptability and validates our commitment to doing what's best for our customers and team members alike."

"To win this award consistently, you need to build trust with your team that the company has their best interest at heart," said SPOTIO's CEO and Founder, Trey Gibson. "This involves asking for input and feedback regularly and, most importantly, being prepared to put it into practice to show that individual voices matter. Our team understands that we are always trying to improve; we want to know what we're doing well and what we need to improve. That type of open and honest two-way feedback continues to move SPOTIO forward."

SPOTIO's dedication to creating an exceptional work environment underscores its commitment to employee well-being and reflects its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and solutions.

About DBJ's Best Places to Work

2023 marks the 21st year of the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work program that showcases the top 100 companies in the North Texas region across five different categories based on employee size: Micro (10-24), Small (25-49), Medium (50-249), Large (250-999) and Extra-large (1000+). For the complete list of DFW's Best Places to Work, click here.

About SPOTIO

SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and gives sales organizations the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.

