SPOTIO Honored as One of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best Places to Work for the Fourth Time

SPOTIO, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based technology company and a pioneer in field sales software, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal. This year's results mark the second consecutive year that SPOTIO has received this award and the fourth time overall.
ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTIO has secured its place among the top workplaces in the region, ranking at #12 in the Small Business category in the Dallas area. This distinction highlights SPOTIO's commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment for its dedicated team members.
The Best Places to Work awards are significant because the results are derived from real employee feedback collected through anonymous surveys. SPOTIO's continued recognition demonstrates its commitment to creating a thriving and engaging workplace culture that values the voices of its employees.
Chereen Pasha, SPOTIO People Operations Director, expressed enthusiasm for this accomplishment, saying, "Winning the Best Places to Work award is an extraordinary achievement for us, especially during a year of transformation, where we made significant shifts in our strategies and operations. This year's win showcases our adaptability and validates our commitment to doing what's best for our customers and team members alike."
"To win this award consistently, you need to build trust with your team that the company has their best interest at heart," said SPOTIO's CEO and Founder, Trey Gibson. "This involves asking for input and feedback regularly and, most importantly, being prepared to put it into practice to show that individual voices matter. Our team understands that we are always trying to improve; we want to know what we're doing well and what we need to improve. That type of open and honest two-way feedback continues to move SPOTIO forward."
SPOTIO's dedication to creating an exceptional work environment underscores its commitment to employee well-being and reflects its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and solutions.
About DBJ's Best Places to Work
2023 marks the 21st year of the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work program that showcases the top 100 companies in the North Texas region across five different categories based on employee size: Micro (10-24), Small (25-49), Medium (50-249), Large (250-999) and Extra-large (1000+). For the complete list of DFW's Best Places to Work, click here.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and gives sales organizations the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.
