Spotlight on the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI) - 12th Revised Edition

"It's hard to believe 2026 will mark 100 years since the first version of the USALI was published by the Hotel Association of New York City. We are grateful for organizations like HFTP and AHLA that offer continued resources, support and education to the hospitality industry." - Jill Wilder, Aptech Post this

Below is a general description of some of the changes outlined in the 12th Revised Edition; for more detailed information, please read the full report at usali.hftp.org. I highly recommend that hoteliers and their finance teams review the full document and talk with their back office and accounting providers about beginning the steps to adopt the updated standards therein. The deadline for hotel organizations to update their accounts using this newest set of guidelines is January 1, 2026. Many will want to have all updates in place before they begin 2026 budget season in the fall of 2025.

As noted in the most recent edition, "A uniform system of accounts establishes standardized formats and account classifications to guide individuals in the preparation and presentation of operating and financial statements. A system like this was first distributed for the lodging industry in 1926, known as the Uniform System of Accounts for Hotels. (These guidances allow) internal and external users of operating and financial statements to compare the financial position and operational performance of a particular property with similar types of properties in the lodging industry."

As you can see, for those of us that focus on back office and accounting solutions for hotels, the newest USALI revision is very important to us and our hotel customers. This most recent edition is divided into six parts in the following order: Operating Statements; All-inclusive (new section); Other Reporting Guidance; Financial Statements; Metrics, Ratios and Optional Schedules; and Revenue and Expense Directory.

Part I outlines the financial reports including the format and department line items required by a lodging property to analyze operations and produce accurate reports. (One note: The statements in Part I refer to full-service lodging properties including food and beverage venues and other offerings. However, limited-service properties can easily adapt by deleting any schedules that do not apply to them or any unrelated line items, or if more detail is needed, they can prepare subaccounts or subschedules and record them in the related line items outlined by the USALI.)

Part II is a new section, focused on all-inclusive properties specifically, while Part III is centered around reporting and offers recommendations for gross and net reporting; surcharges, gratuities and service charges, and how to handle them; lease accounting; and government subsidies. Part IV outlines statement formats and gives further details on the line items under general financial statements produced for external users such as lenders and stockholders. Per the full report, statements include: Balance Sheet, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Cash Flows, Statement of Income, Statement if Owners' Equity, and Notes to the Financial Statements.

The remaining two parts include Part V, a detailed review of the metrics, ratios and optional schedules utilized for financial and operational statement analysis under Parts I, II and IV; and Part VI, an extensive glossary of terms that fall under revenue and expense.

Again, for a more comprehensive look at USALI 12, it is best to review the full report at usali.hftp.org, but below is a highlight of just a few of the most recent updates from the report.

First, some changes we noted right off the bat: Utilities was changed to Energy, Water, and Waste; and In-Room Entertainment Systems expense was moved to Information and Telecommunications Systems. Additionally, Waste Removal was moved to the new Energy, Water, and Waste Schedule; while Minibar Food and Beverage line items were moved to the Other Operated department.

With regard to Miscellaneous Income, Resort fees changed to Destination, Resort, and Urban Fees; and further guidance was offered for proper classification of lease revenue from F&B outlets, and areas including extraordinary cleaning fees, guest-related foreign currency transaction gains (losses), promotional credits, and space rental and concessions.

Additionally, Lease Income was a big focus under Nonoperating Income and Expense, as well as clarifications in Cost Recovery Income and Business and Occupation Taxes. Under HR, two new accounts were added: Human Resources – Recruitment/Relocation, and Human Resources – Employee Relations; and under Annual Mandatory Brand and Operator Costs, a new schedule was added to better clarify costs required by a brand or operator including mandatory programs, systems, and services.

In reference to Sales and Marketing, paid search, display and social were added to further identify tools used to market hotel properties. While Loyalty Programs was redefined, the new Loyalty Programs – Promotion was created to better capture loyalty points related to promotions. Also in this category, Media was changed to Advertising – Print, Radio, and TV.

In addition to these updates, you will find several Enhanced Definitions and Clarifications as well as Added Subschedules and Other Updates in the full report. The Aptech team found several of the updates in the full 12th Revised Edition highly useful and have begun working with our hotel clients to prepare for the January 1st, 2026, deadline. It's hard to believe that it will mark 100 years after the first version of the Uniform System of Accounts for Hotels was published by the Hotel Association of New York City. We are grateful for organizations like HFTP and AHLA that offer continued resources, support and education to the hospitality industry. For more information about USALI 12, please visit usali.hftp.org. If you are an Aptech customer and have questions about USALI 12, please contact our team at +1 412-963-7450 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Jill Wilder, Aptech, 412-406-5283, [email protected], www.aptech-inc.com

SOURCE Aptech