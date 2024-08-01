Spotlight on ThreeSixty as Personify Unveils New Website

"Our commitment to the association and nonprofit industry spans decades, as we continue to refine and innovate our association management technology and services based on a deep understanding of mission-driven organizations and their challenges," said Erin Sullivan, VP of Marketing at Personify. Post this

"Our commitment to the association and nonprofit industry spans decades, as we continue to refine and innovate our association management technology and services based on a deep understanding of mission-driven organizations and their challenges," said Erin Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing at Personify. "By launching personifythreesixty.com, our hope is to showcase the unique and unmatched value of a system built from the ground up to support member-based organizations, while finding ways to connect more organizations to a purpose-built AMS built on a world-class infrastructure."

ThreeSixty embodies what it means to be purpose-built with an infrastructure created and continually developed to drive maximum value for one-specific audience, member-based organizations. The teams which support ThreeSixty can invest all resources to ensure continuous innovation and adaptability for associations. By leveraging a purpose-built AMS, our clients can optimize operations, customize their workflows in the platform, drive revenue growth and deliver exceptional value to their members, positioning themselves for long-term success in association management.

Above all else, Personify is committed to the success of its users with client relationships spanning multiple decades. A big part of this commitment is high-quality, comprehensive service offerings, highlighted on the new website. Once onboarded, the ThreeSixty services team provides guidance, support and consulting every step of the way. Our in-house team of industry experts combine their extensive platform knowledge, ThreeSixty's unique customization abilities and industry best practices to ensure clients experience sustained growth and success.

Personify's Journey

When Personify was founded as TMA + Resources in 1996, few could have imagined the technology powerhouse it would become.

"ThreeSixty was a part of the original Personify DNA, so being able to showcase this product on its own site feels like a full circle moment," said Erin Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing at Personify. "The new site not only allows us to spotlight our dedicated service team and the work they do to support new and existing clients, but it will also help connect us with more nonprofits who can benefit from one of the most flexible and customizable AMS solutions on the market."

Personify remains steadfast in its mission to support its customers at every step, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to thrive. The launch of the new ThreeSixty website marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer success. Personify invites you to visit the new ThreeSixty site to discover how its customizable solution can transform your organization.

The launch of the ThreeSixty website signifies the completion of a concerted effort to build more informative standalone websites for each core product within the Personify suite of solutions. In addition to ThreeSixty, Personify has highly differentiated AMS offerings for small associations and clubs with WildApricot and mid-sized professional and trade associations with MemberClicks. Personify is also a recognized leader in the Event Management Software space with A2Z Events.

About Personify & ThreeSixty

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, nonprofits, event professionals, YMCAs, JCCs and other organizations to help bring people and ideas together. Our technology platform, combined with our professional service and support, empowers organizations of all sizes at every step of their journey. Personify's integrated solutions enable clients to build reliable revenue streams and achieve greater success, and our partnership means they never do it alone.

As the original Personify solution, ThreeSixty is a powerhouse AMS built from the ground up to support the needs of associations and nonprofits. It runs on a world-class infrastructure and serves as your technology foundation to enable revenue growth and operational excellence. Personify's comprehensive ThreeSixty platform is backed by an in-house services team with extensive knowledge of associations that provides users with a uniquely tailored and purpose-built experience.

