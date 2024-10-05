Spotlighting the Israeli Hostages on 10/7 Anniversary, JewBelong Launches Billboards in Times Square

"See the sky? The hostages can't. 10/7/23." Post this

"Most Americans don't realize this is a terrible anniversary," says JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman. "It has been a brutal year for Jews across the globe. Starting with the attack, and then, instead of camaraderie or allyship, Jewish hate has been on the rise. It's too easy for many Americans to forget, but we all need to keep talking about the hostages. From Kfir Bibas who turned 1 in captivity to Edan Alexander from Tenafly, New Jersey, they are innocent human beings who've been held in awful, horrific, dark tunnels for a year. Bring them home."

Or Gat, whose sister, Carmel Gat, is one of the six hostages executed by Hamas in the tunnel over Labor Day weekend said, "Even though we are heartbroken that Carmel wasn't saved and no longer with us, we are still working tirelessly and remain hopeful that the 101 who remain in captivity will soon be free. I am grateful that JewBelong is reminding people that October 7th is no ordinary day and that we all must not forget about the innocent souls who are held in the dark tunnels of Gaza."

Thanks to generous donations, JewBelong's billboard on the jumbotron will be up from 8 AM to 9 AM on 10/7/24 with two other billboards nearby running intermittently from midnight to midnight. Over the last year, the nonprofit has posted over 500 billboards nationwide reaching an estimated 1 billion people. As of today, JewBelong has over 30 active billboards across the country.

About JewBelong

JewBelong is a non-profit group supporting Joyous Judaism and fighting antisemitism through a national outdoor campaign that includes traditional billboards as well as billboard trucks. JewBelong has run nearly 800 billboards across the country reaching over 2 billion people. Our trucks have crossed the country and reached many millions more! Through a library of free resources, JewBelong also offers education and meaningful DIY rituals for Jews, allies, and anyone who has felt like a Jewish outsider or feels disengaged from the religion.

