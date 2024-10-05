Spotlighting the Israeli Hostages on 10/7 Anniversary, JewBelong Launches Billboards in Times Square

"See the sky? The hostages can't. 10/7/23."
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the first anniversary of the abduction of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, JewBelong is reminding America on three billboards in Times Square, including a prominent three-sided jumbotron located directly behind the red TKTS stairs on 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway. The billboards will read "See the sky? The hostages can't. 10/7/23."
There are hundreds of 10/7/23 commemoration ceremonies taking place across the country, but most of them will be attended mainly by those in the Jewish community. JewBelong, a national nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism and makes Judaism accessible, is using the Times Square billboards to raise broad public awareness. By utilizing a provocative slogan and their signature eye-catching bright pink and white branding, JewBelong is reminding Americans about the terrible first anniversary. As antisemitism has surged in America over the last year, JewBelong's billboards are a reminder that violent terrorism impacts us all.
The locations are as follows:
- 47th between 7th and Broadway - three-sided Jumbotron
- 41st street and 7th Avenue - Running 15 seconds every 5 minutes, starting midnight 10/7 to midnight 10/8.
- 230 W 54th Street - 10-second spot in a 100-second loop and running all day.
"Most Americans don't realize this is a terrible anniversary," says JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman. "It has been a brutal year for Jews across the globe. Starting with the attack, and then, instead of camaraderie or allyship, Jewish hate has been on the rise. It's too easy for many Americans to forget, but we all need to keep talking about the hostages. From Kfir Bibas who turned 1 in captivity to Edan Alexander from Tenafly, New Jersey, they are innocent human beings who've been held in awful, horrific, dark tunnels for a year. Bring them home."
Or Gat, whose sister, Carmel Gat, is one of the six hostages executed by Hamas in the tunnel over Labor Day weekend said, "Even though we are heartbroken that Carmel wasn't saved and no longer with us, we are still working tirelessly and remain hopeful that the 101 who remain in captivity will soon be free. I am grateful that JewBelong is reminding people that October 7th is no ordinary day and that we all must not forget about the innocent souls who are held in the dark tunnels of Gaza."
Thanks to generous donations, JewBelong's billboard on the jumbotron will be up from 8 AM to 9 AM on 10/7/24 with two other billboards nearby running intermittently from midnight to midnight. Over the last year, the nonprofit has posted over 500 billboards nationwide reaching an estimated 1 billion people. As of today, JewBelong has over 30 active billboards across the country.
About JewBelong
JewBelong is a non-profit group supporting Joyous Judaism and fighting antisemitism through a national outdoor campaign that includes traditional billboards as well as billboard trucks. JewBelong has run nearly 800 billboards across the country reaching over 2 billion people. Our trucks have crossed the country and reached many millions more! Through a library of free resources, JewBelong also offers education and meaningful DIY rituals for Jews, allies, and anyone who has felt like a Jewish outsider or feels disengaged from the religion.
