Spotnana Partners with Air France and KLM to Deliver Extensive Benefits to Global Travelers via NDC

Key features of this deep direct NDC integration include:

Continuous pricing - additional and more attractive price points compared to bookings via EDIFACT.

NDC exclusive fares - including promotional fares and the lowest available leisure fares.

Elimination of cost-recovery surcharges- travelers benefit from fares that avoid surcharges for the recovery of distribution costs.

Personalized shopping experience - seat maps reflect a traveler's loyalty status in the Flying Blue frequent flier program during seat selection.

Hold a ticket - travelers can hold a ticket for up to 24 hours before completing the purchase.

Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform includes role-based interfaces for travelers and agents, enabling agents to provide seamless servicing of NDC bookings through Spotnana's direct NDC integration with Air France and KLM NDC.

"Spotnana is a trusted technology partner that powers true innovation in the travel industry through its modern infrastructure," said Angus Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer at Air France-KLM. "Spotnana built the deepest NDC integration with Air France and KLM and is accessing the full capabilities of our NDC API, enabling customers to benefit from our latest advances including the ability to purchase SAF through a dynamic bundle."

"We are excited to partner with Air France and KLM to offer the benefits of their NDC API through our industry-leading Travel-as-a-Service platform," said Bill Brindle, VP of Content and Commercials at Spotnana. "Developing direct integrations with Air France and KLM is integral to our vision of providing travelers with the most comprehensive global travel inventory through a modern retailing experience."

