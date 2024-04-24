Spotnana Partners with Copa Airlines to Deliver Industry-Leading NDC Capabilities to Travelers Throughout the Americas

Direct NDC integration developed in a single day includes full access to Copa Airlines content including exclusive sales promotions and ancillary products
NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spotnana, the world's first Travel-as-a-Service platform modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry, announced it has developed a direct NDC integration with Copa Airlines to deliver Spotnana's industry-leading NDC capabilities to travelers in Latin America. Spotnana's direct integration to Copa Airlines' NDC API provides full access to Copa Airlines agency content, including exclusive sales promotions and ancillary products, and avoids cost-recovery surcharges.
"It's our goal to provide the most comprehensive travel content at the best prices to travelers everywhere in the world," said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and CEO at Spotnana. "We are experiencing rapidly growing demand from our largest global customers for NDC content in Latin America and are very excited to work with Copa Airlines as a key partner to address this need."
Through the deep direct integration between Spotnana and Copa Airlines, travelers booking through Spotnana's self-service platform now have access to Copa Connect's best available schedules, fares, and ancillary services. Key features of the integration include:
- Access to exclusive sales promotions and ancillary products including PriceLock, which allows a traveler to hold a reservation for up to 7 days.
- Free reservation holds for 24 hours.
- Self-service cancellations, refunds, and exchanges, including support for multiple exchanges of the same fare.
- Avoidance of cost-recovery surcharges on reservations.
"Corporate travelers now have access to all of Copa's travel agency content through Spotnana's seamless booking experience. The integration with Spotnana expands the reach of our non-surcharged NDC content, helping to accelerate the adoption of our Copa Connect program, which already accounts for more than 50% of agency tickets issued on Copa," said Dennis Cary, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Copa Airlines.
"Our direct connection with Copa Airlines is an important step in our journey to develop the deepest NDC integrations with the world's largest airlines," said Bill Brindle, VP of Content and Commercials at Spotnana. "Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform is enabling next generation travel experiences for Copa Airlines by taking advantage of everything that NDC has to offer as well as providing additional opportunities for innovation."
About Spotnana
Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our groundbreaking Travel-as-a-Service platform revolutionizes travel for corporations and consumers, modernizes how travel suppliers sell their inventory, and enables any company to provide the world's best global travel experiences to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.
About Copa Airlines
Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. In its 76 years of operation, it has established the Hub of the Americas® in Panama City as the continent's leading hub. It has one of the industry's most modern and efficient fleet of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft, serving 82 destinations across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. Copa consistently delivers on-time performance above 90%, among the best in the industry worldwide. To plan your travel or learn more, visit www.copa.com.
Media Contact
Savannah Lee, Spotnana, 1 831-333-6397, [email protected], https://www.spotnana.com/
SOURCE Spotnana
