Spotnana Partners with Emirates Airlines, Delivers Direct NDC Integration to Largest International Airline

Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform now supports Emirates NDC-based offers. This provides travelers access to exclusive booking classes in Emirates' Business and Economy cabins, which will include differentiated ticket pricing, dedicated early access to promotions, and differentiated fare rules. Travelers also benefit from exclusive access to book ancillary products like extra baggage at attractive rates and future Emirates ancillary offerings through NDC.

Spotnana's integration delivers self-service flight exchanges to individual travelers through NDC. The direct NDC integration developed by Spotnana also supports self-service cancellations with automated refunds, which are not available through traditional channels, as well as the ability to hold a ticket and make self-service seat changes post-booking.

Agents using Spotnana have access to the same NDC capabilities, resulting in seamless global service delivery and rapid resolution of traveler inquiries.

"We're delighted to be a trusted innovation partner that helps Emirates deliver exceptional travel experiences," said Bill Brindle, VP of Content and Commercials at Spotnana. "Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform was built from the ground up to work with any source of content, including NDC, making it possible for us to build the deepest direct NDC integration to Emirates in record time."

About Spotnana

Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our groundbreaking Travel-as-a-Service platform revolutionizes travel for corporations and consumers, modernizes how travel suppliers sell their inventory, and enables any company to provide the world's best global travel experiences to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

About Emirates

The Emirates story started in 1985 when we launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, we fly the world's biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies. We inspire travelers around the world with our growing network of worldwide destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine, and world-class service.

Media Contact

