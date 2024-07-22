Spotnana Partners with Thrust Carbon for Sustainable Travel Management

"Through our partnership with Thrust Carbon, every travel manager and traveler using our platform can have a more holistic understanding of their carbon emissions." Post this

Since Spotnana can be deployed as a single global instance, corporations will be able to benefit from a global view of their travel program's carbon emissions on Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform for all air, hotel, car, and rail travel, using the specific methodology defined by each customer in the Thrust Carbon intelligence platform. With Thrust Carbon, the first and only company assured to ISO's landmark new 14083 standard, this represents a big step towards regulation compliance for our shared customers.

In addition, because Spotnana provides a single, unified platform for travelers and agents, TMCs using Spotnana are able to include Thrust Carbon's data in both online and offline bookings, enabling corporations to access carbon emissions data across booking channels.

Spotnana will also stream real-time booking data directly into the Thrust Carbon intelligence platform to provide travel managers and travelers access to Thrust Carbon's advanced analytics capabilities and regulation-ready reporting.

"Integrating Thrust Carbon into Spotnana's travel platform demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation that propels the travel industry towards net zero," said Mark Corbett, Founder at Thrust Carbon. "Together, we can deliver fast, accurate, and consistent emissions data to corporate travelers, and ultimately, provide the technology stack to deliver your climate goals."

Spotnana and Thrust Carbon have started mutual development work and will partner on further innovation including analytics, carbon budgeting, in-context recommendations to travelers to make more sustainable travel decisions, and optimizing travel policy rules around sustainable travel management.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our groundbreaking Travel-as-a-Service platform revolutionizes travel for corporations and consumers, modernizes how travel suppliers sell their inventory, and enables any company to provide the world's best global travel experiences to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

About Thrust Carbon

Thrust Carbon is the travel industry's leading sustainability intelligence platform. We build technology that enables the world's most forward-thinking companies to create, deliver, and meet net-zero objectives. We're on a mission to make travel effortlessly green. We report, reduce, and remove emissions for our clients, including Novartis, S&P Global, and Toyota. Our IATA & BTN award-winning products power £100B in travel spend, are easy to integrate, and deliver market-leading trust. The Thrust Carbon vision is of a world where our actions don't have to cost the Earth. Because what's good for the planet is good for your business. thrustcarbon.com

