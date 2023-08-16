SpotOn GPS Fence Recognized in the Prestigious INC 5000 Class of 2023 for Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

We are thrilled to be recognized in the 2023 INC 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to our team's passion and our customers' trust. We strive to be disruptors and continue to push the envelope of technology to develop products that improve our dogs' lives. - Sung Vivathana, VP Engineering Tweet this

Launching the first-ever GPS Fence in 2019, SpotOn not only invented a new category of products—GPS fences, but has revolutionized the dog containment industry, offering a solution that sets new standards for dog owners. SpotOn's state-of-the-art GPS fence system provides containment and real-time tracking, ensuring dog owners can contain their pets with unprecedented accuracy and peace of mind.

SpotOn Fence attributes its remarkable success to its customer-centric approach, the constant pursuit of excellence, and commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. By leveraging cutting-edge GPS systems and patented technology, the company has transformed traditional fencing systems—providing dog owners with a level of customizability and flexibility previously unattainable.

As part of the INC 5000 class of 2023, SpotOn GPS Fence joins an elite group of companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names, exhibiting extraordinary growth and entrepreneurial spirit.

About SpotOn

SpotOn offers dogs and dog owners a reliable and effective GPS containment system. The only wireless fence to use patented True Location™ technology, SpotOn GPS Fence is the easiest and most accurate way to contain your dog. SpotOn replaces buried wires and base stations with a network of 128 satellites, eliminating the need for professional installation and maintenance. Simply use the app to create a fence in minutes—any size, any shape, and anywhere; train your dog to the tones; and track them in real-time if they leave the fence.

SpotOn was created by a team with decades of experience developing high-quality electronic devices and a commitment to developing the best products for the pet industry. Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, SXSW 2020 Innovation Award finalist, and New Hampshire Tech Alliance 2019 Product of the Year, SpotOn has changed the lives of dogs and owners across North America. To learn more about the SpotOn technology and product, visit: www.spotonfence.com, our blog, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

