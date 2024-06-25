Spotswood NJ Dentist Opens To Rave Reviews At SiraDentistryNJ.com

Our goal is to be ranked as the best dentist in New Jersey and provide stress-free, personalized care that the local community will not find anywhere else. Post this

Peter Mikhail, DMD and Michael Massoud, DMD had the Grand Opening of SiRa Dentistry in early 2024.

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Rutgers University and Temple University School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Mikhail specializes in full mouth rehabilitation and has extensive experience in comprehensive oral diagnosis and treatment planning, simple and surgical tooth extractions, complete and removable partial dentures, crowns and bridges, single implant restorations, and root canal therapy. In his spare time, he loves to travel with his wife Martina, exercise and play with his puppy Benji.

Dr. Massoud is a graduate of Rutgers University and Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry. An active member of the New Jersey Dental Association and American Dental Association, he is continuously seeking to advance his knowledge through continuing education courses, especially in aesthetic dentistry, advanced restorative procedures, and dental implants. Fluent in English, French and Arabic, Dr. Massoud loves to spend his spare time with family and friends, playing soccer, and traveling the world with his wife Sherri.

SiRa Dentistry is working towards being the best dentist in New Jersey by offering unique services to patients in the local, Spotswood community.

In addition to preventive dental care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, full mouth rehabilitation, dental implants, sedation dentistry, root canal therapy, dentures, implant dentures, clear aligners, and other dental treatments, SiRa Dentistry offers one-of-a-kind services to simplify the process and provide excellent results for patients.

Specifically, some of the unique services SiRa Dentistry provides include:

Same day appointments for emergency treatments and hygiene visits;

Convenient early morning and after work evening hours;

An in-house membership plan that is less than dental insurance (about $1.00 per day) with many other advantages;

State of the art 3D technology, just to name a few.

"As we open SiRa Dentistry in Spotswood, our goal is to provide each patient with the unique services they need so that they have a comfortable, easy and positive experience with great results," states Dr. Massoud. "We look forward to being a part of the local community as new residents and raising our families here."

To make an appointment with SiRa Dentistry and see how they are working to be the best dentist in New Jersey, visit https://www.siradentistrynj.com/ or call 732-454-7472.

About SiRa Dentistry

Peter Mikhail, DMD and Michael Massoud, DMD, opened SiRa Dentistry (Simply Radiant Dentistry) in late 2023 as a family-owned private practice serving the local, Spotswood, NJ community. Their team consists of highly educated and experienced professionals who focus on providing excellent care and a stress-free environment. In additional to full preventative, restorative and cosmetic dental care, SiRa Dentistry provides unique services that include same day visits, extended hours, an in-house dental insurance membership, state-of-the-art technology, and a special comfort menu, just to name a few. To enjoy a comfortable dental experience with a focus on personal attention and excellent results, contact SiRa Dentistry at https://www.siradentistrynj.com/ or call 732-454-7472.

