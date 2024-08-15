Spotter Staffing Ranks No. 1014 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed today that Spotter Staffing ranks No. 1014 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

While the Inc. 5000 list is the first national recognition for Spotter Staffing, it is sure to not be the last. With continual growth year over year, and a business model that focuses on improving the lives of teachers and therapists—as well as a referral program that boasts $10,000 potential for staff members—there is only upwards to go.

