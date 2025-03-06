Spout's Revolutionary Countertop Atmospheric Water Generator Ships to Early Adopters and Beta Users

"We believe everyone should have access to pure water. With 93% of U.S. tap water contaminated, we founded Spout to provide pure water to everyone. This essential technology will revolutionize civilization." — Reuben Vollmer, CEO & co-founder, Spout. Post this

Spout's innovative countertop device creates 99% pure drinking water from the air, requiring no pipes, no plastic and no toxic chemicals—providing a healthier, more sustainable alternative to bottled and municipal water sources. The overwhelming demand for Spout's first production run highlights the growing consumer shift toward environmentally conscious and health-focused hydration solutions and alternative solutions to those who wish to reduce their exposure to microplastics, PFAS, lead and other harmful chemicals found in most of our water today.

Spout's early adopters, a group of tech enthusiasts, sustainability advocates and health-conscious consumers, are now receiving their machines and diving into the magic of making their own water!

"When Spout makes its first pitcher of water in the home, with nothing more than the air and some electricity, the excitement is palpable," noted Vollmer. "We've had early beta users send us videos with exclamations of delight as they witness first-hand water being made out of the air and their pitcher filling up with the purest, cleanest, most delicious water on the planet. We can't wait to see what this larger group of customers think of their Spout and start to see its impact on the world."

Spout's cutting-edge technology transforms humidity from the air into fresh, alkaline drinking water through an advanced purification and remineralization process inspired by NASA technology. The result is water that is significantly purer than tap water, tested to undetectable levels of lead, PFAS, microplastics, and other contaminants commonly found in municipal water supplies and bottled water.

While similar in concept to a dehumidifier, in that Spout extracts moisture from the air, the similarities end there. Spout is very different in that it uses ground-breaking technology and filters to create up to two-and-a-half gallons of pure drinking water every day. Spout spent almost ten years perfecting its technology to ensure reliability, purity and safety of its water. There are five main differences to a dehumidifier: Spout uses NASA-inspired, hospital-grade air filters to ensure the air coming into the machine is free of contaminants; a clay wheel in the machine absorbs water from the air, instead of using direct-air condensation, which provides a purer water; the water is then filtered with NASA inspired water filtration including an electrostatic membrane and silver, containing powder activated carbon; a remineralization cartridge then adds important minerals to the water, such as magnesium, sodium and calcium to make it taste great and balance it; and then lastly, Spout utilizes portable, wireless charging ultraviolet technology to keep the water pure–instead of disinfecting products like chlorine and other chemicals you don't want to drink. Spout is a game-changer for health and the environment.

Beyond its impressive health benefits, including being a 99% pure drinking water, the alkaline water that Spout makes has other health attributes, such as cardiovascular benefits, reducing conditions like heartburn and indigestion, promoting bone health by increasing calcium absorption, having anti-inflammatory properties, providing antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and possibly even cancer, and is more hydrating than regular water due to its smaller water molecules. Spout's impact on sustainability is also profound. A single unit can replace up to 8,760 plastic water bottles annually for a household of four, reducing plastic waste and cutting carbon emissions from bottled water production and transportation. With just 5% of urban households globally adopting Spout, billions of plastic bottles could be eliminated each year.

"We believe humanity should have access to pure water, and we're living in an age where more than 93% of America's tap water is contaminated with harmful pollutants or chemicals. We started Spout to offer pure water anyone can own. We see it as an essential new technology that we believe will revolutionize civilization," added Vollmer. "This is about more than just convenience—it's about empowering individuals and families to take control of their water quality while making a lasting impact on the environment."

To learn more about Spout Water's innovative technology, sustainability mission and vision for the future, or to place an order, visit spoutwater.com.

About Spout Water

Spout is transforming access and the future of clean drinking water through innovative atmospheric water generation technology – right on the countertop. Founded in Venice Beach, California, by tech entrepreneurs and solarpunk enthusiasts Tyler Breton and Reuben Vollmer, Spout has implemented and refined the ingenious technology of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG's) in order to produce pure, healthy drinking water in the smallest possible footprint right on the countertop. To create its beautiful, yet functional design, the Spout team worked with Fred Bould of Bould Design (the firm that designed the iconic Nest thermostat and GoPro Hero3), to successfully create a unique design that looks beautiful on a kitchen countertop, but also sets the bar for a healthy, sustainable way to enjoy fresh, drinking water in the home or office - wherever that may be – allowing humans to go beyond the limitations of piped water or water delivered in plastic bottles. Wherever electricity can go, water can flow. No more delivery trucks, plastic-tasting water, uncertain municipal pollutants, just pure water made right where you need it. To learn more about Spout, visit spoutwater.com or follow on Facebook or X @drinkspout, or Instagram, TikTok or YouTube @spoutwater.

Media Contact

Jeni Howard, Spout, 1 203-273-4246, [email protected], https://www.spoutwater.com

SOURCE Spout