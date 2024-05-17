Spray Foam Holdings Acquires Thermoseal USA in Strategic Step to Transform the Brand

After 20 years in the industry, the Thermoseal brand will be revamped by a robust R&D team and manufacturing infrastructure.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermoseal, a trusted name in the spray foam industry for over two decades, is excited to announce its acquisition by Spray Foam Holdings, LLC revolutionizing its commitment to quality, consistency, and customer service. Spray Foam Holdings believes that the value in the acquisition lies in the history of the company, its brand recognition, and personal feel within the industry.

While the Thermoseal brand name will remain the same, the company will have access to spray foam holdings subsidiaries' robust manufacturing facilities, research and development teams, and industry expertise. The acquisition by Spray Foam Holdings will help the brand reinvent itself within the industry and ultimately better serve its customers with higher quality and perfectly consistent spray polyurethane foam solutions. Spray Foam Holdings Management is confident that Thermoseal's product line will become the ultimate favorite among sprayers in the industry.

Thermoseal founder and owner Richard Ettinger expressed excitement about what the transaction means for the industry, "We are thrilled to now be able to provide the highest quality spray foam with perfect consistency every application so that industry professionals can always rely on Thermoseal for all their spray foam needs. This will be a significant improvement over our past quality control efforts."

Thermoseal hopes to evolve into the next generation while retaining its brand's original appeals. Brian McGrath, General Manager of Thermoseal is proud to affirm that, "The Thermoseal Brand and values are not going away; we're going to keep the small company feel and agility. Same-day shipping with detailed tracking and excellent, responsive customer service. That's what owners and installers value. They want trustworthy people, great foam, competitive prices, and reliable service. We are excited to roll out our enhanced products with these core principles in mind."

About Thermoseal:

Thermoseal is a leading brand of high-performance spray foam insulation that prioritizes quality and innovation in its products. Thermoseal continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible in insulation technology. Thermoseal remains dedicated to providing exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of the current spray foam market.

For inquiries or more information please contact [email protected] or 1-800-853-1577, or visit our website at https://thermosealusa.com.

Media Contact

Richard Ettinger, Thermoseal, 1 800-853-1577, [email protected], https://thermosealusa.com/

SOURCE Thermoseal