Spray Foam Outlets Launches Exclusive Igloo Foam Brand of Spray Foam Insulation

Spray Foam Outlets adds an exclusive Igloo Foam brand to its product portfolio, diversifying product offerings and elevating industry standards.
NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spray Foam Outlets, a reputable distributor of premium spray foam products and equipment, takes a bold leap forward in the industry by introducing its signature brand of spray foam: Igloo Foam. This strategic move signifies a pivotal moment for Spray Foam Outlets as it diversifies its offerings, providing customers with an exclusive line of cutting-edge foam solutions.
Already known for its commitment to delivering a variety of top-quality products in the spray foam space, Spray Foam Outlets has taken the next step by introducing Igloo Foam. Igloo Foam represents a new era of excellence in the spray foam industry as it has designed its products to offer superior yields, ease of application across all temperature ranges, and superior R-values compared to its competitors' products.
Igloo Foam currently offers 3 products. Igloo Foam OC HY is an ultra-high yield open cell spray foam offering up to 20,000 board feet of coverage with a 3.9 R-value per inch. Igloo Foam OC is a no-mix, easy-to-spray foam offering up to 17,000 board feet of coverage with a 4.1 R-value. Igloo Foam HFO is a high-yield closed-cell spray foam offering up to 5,000 board feet of coverage with an astounding 7.4 R-value per inch.
Spray Foam Outlets is proud to announce that it has already received third-party approvals from IAPMO for its entire line of spray foam products. These evaluation reports can be found on IAMPO's website under ER#900 and ER#901 or on the Igloo Foam website at www.IglooFoam.com.
Igloo Foam's products are well complemented by Spray Foam Outlet's other foam brands such as Thermoseal as well as state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, parts repairs, service, and hands-on training.
"With the increased competitiveness of the spray foam industry, we feel it is important to offer customers more options when it comes to spray foam brands, equipment, parts, and service than ever before," Richard Ettinger III said. "Igloo Foam will help us achieve this goal and raise the bar in terms of service and commitment to our customers."
For additional information, product availability, pricing, and warehouse locations, please visit our website at www.IglooFoam.com, email us at [email protected], or contact us by phone at 1-855-362-6863.
About Spray Foam Outlets:
Spray Foam Outlets is a leading distributor of premium spray foam products, machinery, and equipment. We offer full training, spray foam rigs, equipment repairs, same-day shipments of foam and parts, expedited overnight deliveries, superior customer service and support, and competitive pricing. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Spray Foam Outlets continues to be a trusted partner for all professionals in the spray foam industry.
Contact:
1-855-362-6863
Media Contact
Brittny Harrell, Spray Foam Outlets, 1 855-362-6863, [email protected], https://sprayfoamoutlets.com/index.html
SOURCE Spray Foam Outlets
Share this article