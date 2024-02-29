Spray Foam Outlets Launches Exclusive Igloo Foam Brand of Spray Foam Insulation

"With the increased competitiveness of the spray foam industry, we feel it is important to offer customers more options for spray foam, equipment, parts, and service than ever before," Richard Ettinger III said. "Igloo Foam will help us raise the bar in terms of commitment to our customers." Post this

Igloo Foam currently offers 3 products. Igloo Foam OC HY is an ultra-high yield open cell spray foam offering up to 20,000 board feet of coverage with a 3.9 R-value per inch. Igloo Foam OC is a no-mix, easy-to-spray foam offering up to 17,000 board feet of coverage with a 4.1 R-value. Igloo Foam HFO is a high-yield closed-cell spray foam offering up to 5,000 board feet of coverage with an astounding 7.4 R-value per inch.

Spray Foam Outlets is proud to announce that it has already received third-party approvals from IAPMO for its entire line of spray foam products. These evaluation reports can be found on IAMPO's website under ER#900 and ER#901 or on the Igloo Foam website at www.IglooFoam.com.

Igloo Foam's products are well complemented by Spray Foam Outlet's other foam brands such as Thermoseal as well as state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, parts repairs, service, and hands-on training.

"With the increased competitiveness of the spray foam industry, we feel it is important to offer customers more options when it comes to spray foam brands, equipment, parts, and service than ever before," Richard Ettinger III said. "Igloo Foam will help us achieve this goal and raise the bar in terms of service and commitment to our customers."

Spray Foam Outlets is a leading distributor of premium spray foam products, machinery, and equipment. We offer full training, spray foam rigs, equipment repairs, same-day shipments of foam and parts, expedited overnight deliveries, superior customer service and support, and competitive pricing. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Spray Foam Outlets continues to be a trusted partner for all professionals in the spray foam industry.

