Spray Foam Systems Expands Product Offering with PolyCon Spray Foam Products

Spray Foam Systems, a leading supplier of spray foam equipment, mobile rigs, and contractor solutions, today announced the expansion of its chemical product offerings through a new partnership with PolyCon, LLC. This collaboration enables Spray Foam Systems to offer contractors open and closed cell spray foam of PolyCon spray foam insulation.

GREENSBORO, Ga., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spray Foam Systems, a leading supplier of spray foam equipment, mobile rigs, and contractor solutions, today announced the expansion of its chemical product offerings through a new partnership with PolyCon, LLC. This collaboration enables Spray Foam Systems to offer contractors open and closed cell spray foam of PolyCon spray foam insulation.

With this addition, Spray Foam Systems now provides contractors across the Southeast with enhanced access to high-performance polyurethane solutions, including open-cell and closed-cell insulation foams, HFO-based roofing systems, and acrylic and silicone elastomeric coatings designed for durability and long-term performance

The partnership strengthens Spray Foam Systems' ability to deliver complete, end-to-end solutions — combining equipment, parts, training, and now a broader range of high-performance chemicals.

"Partnering with PolyCon allows us to provide contractors with reliable open and closed cell foam solutions that pair seamlessly with the equipment we offer," said Bill Springer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spray Foam Systems. "This gives our customers the confidence to perform at a higher level on the job while continuing to grow their businesses."

Spray Foam Systems has built its reputation on supporting contractors through equipment expertise, rig builds, technical training, and hands-on service. With the addition of PolyCon's product line, customers now benefit from a more streamlined and dependable supply chain, paired with expert guidance and technical support.

PolyCon, a Houston-based manufacturer, is recognized for its advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality spray foam systems built by contractors, for contractors.

About Spray Foam Systems

Spray Foam Systems is a trusted supplier of spray foam equipment, mobile spray rigs, parts, and supplies, along with training programs and technical support services. The company is dedicated to helping contractors succeed through reliable solutions, industry expertise, and hands-on experience. Learn more at www.sprayfoamsystems.com.

Media Contact

NATASHA JACOBS, SPRAY FOAM SYSTEMS, 1 7064530596, [email protected], SPRAY FOAM SYSTEMS

SOURCE SPRAY FOAM SYSTEMS