SprayWorks & Trail Sprayer Host Customer Appreciation Day and Grand Opening

CANTON, Ohio, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SprayWorks Equipment and Trail Sprayer & Service are hosting the seventh annual Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The event combines with the Grand Opening for the new Ohio location for both companies. Attendance is open to SprayWorks Equipment and Trail Sprayer & Service's customers, as well as those interested in learning more about the spray foam and coatings industries, and industrial paint and pressure washing industries. Giveaways for the event include three barrel blazer drum heaters, equipment, parts, a set of spray foam, and much more - along with significant spray foam, coating and Polyurea discounts.

The event will take place at companies' new location at 2830 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. In years past, this event has attracted dozens of contractors and their teams from Ohio and surrounding states.

Activities included in the event;

Facility and Rig Tours

Food & drinks

Prizes & giveaways

Equipment discounts

Equipment demos and hands-on application

Meet the staff and Q&A

Meet the suppliers

Product previews and samples

Those interested in attending Customer Appreciation Day can RSVP at https://sprayworksequipment.com/rsvp

About SprayWorks Equipment

SprayWorks Equipment is a spray foam and polyurea company, supplying equipment, training, material, mobile rigs, and parts – and a distributor for PMC, Graco, Gusmer, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, SprayWorks has knowledge in commercial and residential buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. SprayWorks provides training and education for new contractors and equipment operators; open cell, closed cell, polyurea & coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge, secondary containment all types of roofs and structures. For more information, visit Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com. Call 330-587-4141.

About Trail Sprayer & Service

Trail Sprayer & Service provides service, repair, equipment and parts for commercial and industrial paint, coating, power washing and line striping equipment. We specialize in Graco, Titan, Mi-T-M, and TriTech products. Trail Sprayer services and supplies residential, commercial, and industrial coating and power washing equipment, parts, rigs and carries a large inventory of parts ready for shipping or service. For more information, visit TrailSprayer.com. Call 412-532-1555.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hristovski, SprayWorks Equipment, 330-587-4141, [email protected], https://sprayworksequipment.com

