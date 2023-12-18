SprayWorks Equipment Celebrates 15 Years in Spray Foam and Coatings Equipment Business

SprayWorks Equipment, a spray foam and coatings equipment company, is celebrating 15 years in business. The business began in 2008, with Owner, Jim Davidson and his wife, Debbie – along with just a few employees. The company grew out of three buildings over the years and has since gained 40 employees.
KENT, Ohio , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SprayWorks Equipment, a spray foam and coatings equipment company, is celebrating 15 years in business. The business began in 2008, with Owner, Jim Davidson and his wife, Debbie – along with just a few employees. The company grew out of three buildings over the years and has since gained 40 employees.
In 2020, SprayWorks Equipment expanded to five Owners, now including; John Davidson, Jennifer Hristovski, and Jeremy Davidson – Jim and Debbie's children. Over the past 15 years, SprayWorks Equipment has seen many acquisitions, including; Trail Sprayer & Service, an industrial paint, pressure washer and coating equipment company, Dobosh Service Center, an outdoor lawn equipment company, as well as expanded its fabrication and in-house manufacturing departments.
In addition to this growth, SprayWorks Equipment has added several OEM equipment, expanded its training to include a Spray Foam School and Roofing School, and offering extensive lines of customer and turn-key rigs as well as material.
"The past 15 years has been full of some amazing opportunities," says Jim Davidson, Owner, SprayWorks Equipment "we're so happy to continue working with our amazing customers and watching them learn and grow in the spray foam and coatings industries."
