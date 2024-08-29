SprayWorks Launches a New Website and Logo, Paying Homage to its Original Logo Formed in 2008

SprayWorks Equipment, a spray foam and coating equipment company based in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce its new website and new logo. To celebrate 16 successful years in business, SprayWorks Equipment decided to overhaul its logo and website to better fit their evolving brand.
CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SprayWorks Equipment, a spray foam and coating equipment company based in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce its new website and new logo. To celebrate 16 successful years in business, SprayWorks Equipment decided to overhaul its logo and website to better fit their evolving brand. The original logo was designed in 2008, when Founder, Jim Davidson, started the company. The company paid homage to the original logo by keeping the general style with a refreshed look. Alongside that, the website provides visitors a better experience when learning about SprayWorks Equipment's products, material, training and rigs.
Features of the website include;
- Fresh look and easy navigation
- Light mode and dark mode
- 10 different languages
- Better search filters with products incorporated
- Easily contact by form or Messenger
- New product photos and suppliers
"Our brand was ready for a refresh," said Jennifer Hristovski, Partner and CMO, SprayWorks Equipment. "We've had so many positive changes in our business in the last few years, we just wanted to give a fresh look to our company and make the website reflect that growth."
About SprayWorks Equipment
SprayWorks Equipment is a spray foam and polyurea company, supplying equipment, training, material, mobile rigs, and parts – and a distributor for PMC, Graco, Gusmer, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, SprayWorks has knowledge in commercial and residential buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. SprayWorks provides training and education for new contractors and equipment operators; open cell, closed cell, polyurea & coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge, secondary containment all types of roofs and structures. For more information, visit Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com. Call 330-587-4141.
Jennifer Hristovski, SprayWorks Equipment, 330-587-4141, [email protected], sprayworksequipment.com
