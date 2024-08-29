SprayWorks Launches a New Website and Logo, Paying Homage to its Original Logo Formed in 2008

SprayWorks Equipment, a spray foam and coating equipment company based in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce its new website and new logo. To celebrate 16 successful years in business, SprayWorks Equipment decided to overhaul its logo and website to better fit their evolving brand.

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SprayWorks Equipment, a spray foam and coating equipment company based in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce its new website and new logo. To celebrate 16 successful years in business, SprayWorks Equipment decided to overhaul its logo and website to better fit their evolving brand. The original logo was designed in 2008, when Founder, Jim Davidson, started the company. The company paid homage to the original logo by keeping the general style with a refreshed look. Alongside that, the website provides visitors a better experience when learning about SprayWorks Equipment's products, material, training and rigs.