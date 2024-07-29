SprayWorks Launches New Online Store with 1,000's of Spray Foam and Coatings Products

SprayWorks Equipment is announcing the launch of a new online store, Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com. There are a number of new features being added to the new store that will allow for an overall better customer experience.
CANTON, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SprayWorks Equipment is announcing the launch of a new online store, Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com. There are a number of new features being added to the new store that will allow for an overall better customer experience.
The new online store features include;
- A simple fast loading design for both desktop and mobile
- Intuitive search with the ability to filter in more detail
- An expanded product line with new high pressure heated hoses
- More opportunities to learn about discounts and industry news
- Single page checkout
- Coming Soon! 3D Products
In addition to these features, SprayWorks Equipment will continue to offer returning customer discounts, product recommendations based on popularity and personal interest, next day delivery, and an extensive inventory of equipment and parts from Graco, PMC, Handcrafted Hose Company and many more.
About SprayWorks Equipment
SprayWorks Equipment is a spray foam and polyurea company, supplying equipment, training, material, mobile rigs, and parts – and a distributor for PMC, Graco, Gusmer, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, SprayWorks has knowledge in commercial and residential buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. SprayWorks provides training and education for new contractors and equipment operators; open cell, closed cell, polyurea & coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge, secondary containment all types of roofs and structures. For more information, visit Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com or YouTube. Call 330-587-4141.
