Spread Awareness About Penicillin Allergy - Over Diagnosed, Easy to Test

Prepare for National Penicillin Allergy Awareness Day by Utilizing AAAAI Resources and Sharing Educational Materials

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 28 is National Penicillin Allergy Day. About 95% of the people with penicillin allergy listed in their electronic medical records, roughly one out of ten Americans, are not truly allergic, and they are able to safely take penicillin after evaluation. Because penicillin remains the most effective treatment for many infections, patients with an inaccurate penicillin allergy label are not getting the care they need. Removing the penicillin allergy label, called delabeling, can improve patient outcomes, significantly reduce healthcare costs and help fight antimicrobial resistance. As the leading member organization of allergist/immunologists, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is committed to serving as a trusted source of information regarding penicillin allergy. Learn more about penicillin allergy delabeling with these valuable resources and materials.