Spreading Awareness and Preparing Students for Careers in Community Association Management

Santiago Canyon College (SCC) and California Association of Community Managers (CACM) to Introduce New Spring Community Management Course

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santiago Canyon College (SCC) and the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) have partnered to develop a Real Estate Community Management Program launching this spring. The program will begin February 9, 2026, and will allow students to learn essential skills specific to managing residential communities and associations.

The program will give current and prospective students the opportunity to fulfill elective credit and earn the Community Association Manager Certification (CCAM) through CACM.

Program highlights include:

Zero-cost textbooks for all courses

CACM certification pathway

Flexible eight-week course

Courses offered via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Total of 13 units across five classes

Other highlights include, but are not limited to, insights into business operations, budgeting, leadership, communication skills and courses led by certified and experienced professionals currently working in property and association management.

Enrollment is now open, with part-time applicants needing to apply and enroll by January 26, 2026. Individuals not currently enrolled through SCC must enroll and receive a student ID and email address prior to registering.

In line with its mission to elevate professional standards and expand the reach of community management, CACM is actively working to widen the industry by creating accessible education pathways, fostering diversity in the workforce and strengthening partnerships with academic institutions like SCC.

As local neighborhoods, condominium complexes and homeowner associations continue to grow, so does the demand for skilled community association managers. Whether individuals are exploring career options or looking to build professional skills, this course provides a structured introduction to community association management with the added benefit of college credit and opportunity for certification.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.sccollege.edu/ or call (714) 628-4883.

About Santiago Canyon College: Santiago Canyon College (SCC) is a public community college located in Orange, California. It is part of the Rancho Santiago Community College District and serves a diverse student population with a strong commitment to academic and personal growth. Santiago Canyon College is named among the Best Community Colleges in California Higher Education according to resource guide, Intelligent.com.

About California Association of Community Managers: The California Association of Community Managers, Inc. (CACM) is a professional trade association focused on elevating the professionalism and success of the California community management industry. With nearly 3,000 members, CACM is the only community association management organization to offer California-specific programs leading to a state-recognized certification of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®). The association trains community managers to understand and have a working knowledge of more than 1,200 laws and statutes regulating homeowners associations for the benefit of homeowners throughout California.

