Spreading Holiday Hope: Supporting Children's Hospitals with Seasonal Donations

"When a customer donates through these campaigns, they directly impact the lives of children and their families," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Post this

This holiday season, make a difference by donating or rounding up at participating retail, gas station, and car wash locations to support your local children's hospital. Your contribution will enable these hospitals to continue creating a solid foundation for future generations.

7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores invite customers to round up their purchase or donate $1 at checkout at participating locations. Donations support children's hospitals in transforming kids' and families' lives now and in the future.

Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware customers can round up their total at participating locations from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, helping local children's hospitals give kids the chance to live healthy, fulfilling lives and foster the builders, crafters, and creators of tomorrow.

Club Car Wash Twelve Dollar Tuesday

Club Car Wash runs Twelve Dollar Tuesdays, donating $1 for each MVP Carwash sold ($25 value discounted to $12) every Tuesday throughout the year. This initiative recently surpassed $1 million raised for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, reaching the milestone in October 2023!

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops guests can donate at the round up the change at the pin pad in any Love's store through the end of the year and beyond, contributing to more than $50 million raised for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Panda Express

Panda Express encourages guests to round up their total at the register all year long, supporting member hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Spark Good and Round Up at Walmart

Customers can support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals year-round while shopping at Walmart.com and in the Walmart app. The Spark Good Round Up program allows customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the change to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Click here to select Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as your chosen charity. Once you select Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as your charity, you can click to round up every time you check out on Walmart.com or the Walmart app.

"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from our partners during this festive season," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their generosity ensures that children's hospitals can continue providing crucial treatments, equipment, and patient programs. When a customer donates through these campaigns, they directly impact the lives of children and their families. Together, we are changing kids' health, and in doing so, we are changing the future for all of us."

To learn more about how funds from generous corporate partners are impacting the health of children through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, visit CMNHospitals.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit CMNHospitals.org.

Media Contact

Brooke Uberty, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 8014217400, [email protected], https://cmnhospitals.org

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals