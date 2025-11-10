Spreading Joy: Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP's Annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive

Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP, in partnership with the Family Support Organization of Essex County (FSOEC), invites the community to participate in its Annual Toy & Food Drive this holiday season. The firm will be collecting toys and non-perishable food items to benefit local families in need, with distribution taking place on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Drop Off: Toys and non-perishable food donations can be dropped off in advance at FSOEC (60 Evergreen Place, Suite 900, East Orange, NJ).

Drop Off Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Deadline: Monday, November 28, 2025.

Toy Guidelines: New, unopened, and unwrapped, suitable for children ages 3–12.

Giveaway and Distribution:

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Toy Giveaway: First Floor (60 Evergreen Place).

Food Distribution: Ninth Floor.

To Register a Child:

Go to the Family Toy & Food Drive Registration form. (Full link here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=1Q1GJYjtXkWCsgBdaiUGOtUGGIA9GHpPtXZ3LdznoO5UOElRNlhWNlpCMFVMRFVRSlZEREVTQTZJSi4u&route=shorturl).

Enter contact and location details on the first screen.

Next, provide the number of children, their ages, and genders.

Finally, accept or decline a food package and submit.

This year, Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP and FSOEC aim to collect at least 600 toys and 400 food items, bringing gifts and holiday cheer to 200 deserving families. Toys and non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off in advance at the office, Suite 502.

The FSOEC is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to parents of children with emotional, behavioral, mental health, substance use, intellectual, and developmental challenges.

Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP is a full-service personal injury law firm representing clients in a wide range of complex cases. With over 50 years of combined experience, the firm has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for injured clients. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 973-400-4000 or visit www.goldsteinlaw.com. The firm is located in East Orange, New Jersey.

