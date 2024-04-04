Spreading the Word - Penetron Technology Protects New Tennessee Data Center

Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB can extend the service life of concrete structures by 60 or more years, even when exposed to the constant high hydrostatic pressure of the Berry Farm site. Post this

As a result of this project, EMF moved its global headquarters from northern California to the Berry Farms community in Franklin, Tennessee, a city of around 84,000 inhabitants within the Nashville metropolitan area. Designed by Hastings Architecture, Berry Farms is a 600-acre mixed-use complex in Franklin, with 3 million square feet of office space (housing 500 employees), 1.8 million square feet of retail and 1,100 residential units. The complex includes broadcast facilities, podcast & video production studios, and a worship center.

"The local Penetron team worked together with Nashville Ready Mix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to provide an optimal concrete mix for the below-grade concrete foundation structures at the EMF campus," adds Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

After review by Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for the concrete mix used for the foundation slabs and retaining walls of the Foundation's data center, crucial for protecting the media company's extensive electrical systems.

Once mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the entire concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals forming within the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix reduce concrete permeability, provides corrosion mitigation, and provide self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the structure.

"In particular, this crack self-healing capability will virtually eliminate the need for any future maintenance of the basement structures at the EMF headquarters," adds Dale Williams. "Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX SB can extend the service life of concrete structures by 60 or more years, even when exposed to the constant high hydrostatic pressure of the Berry Farm site."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

