SPRIM PRO Launches PRO GO, a New Clinical Trial Supply Storage and Distribution Center in Nashville, TN

"By PRO taking full control of our clinical trial supply chain, we can ensure that our clients and our study participants are getting what they need on time and in a way that aligns with the study protocol," stated Susan Dallabrida, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SPRIM PRO. Post this

"At SPRIM PRO, we are dedicated to ensuring that we provide unmatched experience, quality, and rigor in everything that we do," stated Susan Dallabrida, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SPRIM PRO. "By PRO taking full control of our clinical trial supply chain, we can ensure that our clients and our study participants are getting what they need on time and in a way that aligns with the study protocol. We believe in innovation as a mechanism to steward, providing reliable trial outcomes to our clients. This is one more important way that PRO will remove noise from our clients' clinical trial signals. Owning our own supply chain also means that we have advanced our capacity to provide custom and concierge level clinical trial experiences to participants and our clients."

With the launch of PRO GO in Nashville, SPRIM PRO strengthens its commitment to reshaping the clinical trial landscape with innovation, precision, and an unwavering dedication to quality. This expansion is more than a logistical upgrade; it is a strategic step forward in ensuring that clients and participants experience seamless, timely, and clinically sound supply chain solutions. As we continue to grow, SPRIM PRO remains focused on delivering operational excellence and meaningful results every step of the way.

About SPRIM PRO:

SPRIM PRO is a scientifically powered global boutique CRO with custom solutions that are designed to accommodate all types of clinical trials in biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device/digital therapeutic, infant formula and nutrition, and consumer health industries. SPRIM PRO delivers high-quality clinical trial solutions combining over 24 years of operational excellence, extensive therapeutic area knowledge and successful design and delivery innovations. SPRIM PRO also provides multifaceted solutions for patient support programs and medical marketing and engagement. The PRO focus on quality and reliability has made them a trusted partner for sponsors seeking expertise in specialized clinical research and confidence in their trial outcomes.

Media Contact

June Patton, SPRIM PRO, 1 2392462423, [email protected], https://sprimpro.com/

SOURCE SPRIM PRO