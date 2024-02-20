Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference: Driving Business Transformation: Spotlight on Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference Breakout sessions

"Unlocking Global Growth and Financial Stability: Dive into Breakout Sessions at the Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference!" Post this

As CFOs, navigating international compliance is paramount to mitigating financial risks and fostering global expansion. Join our discussion to uncover real-world scenarios and innovative strategies tailored to finance leaders operating on a global scale. Explore practical insights to enhance compliance processes, trim costs, and boost efficiency.

From Cost Center to Profit Driver: How You Can Partner with HR to Shape Your Benefits Plan Presented by Imagine360 Speakers: Stephanie Koch, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CHVA, Chris Schutt, Senior Vice President, Consultant Relationships, Rebeccah Randles, National Director of Business Development, Imagine360

Unveil the hidden dynamics shaping your company's health plan before it reaches your desk. Join this session to unlock the untapped potential in HR's dialogues with brokers and carriers—and discover how you, as CFO, can collaborate with HR to enhance their negotiations. Gain insights that will empower HR to drive cost savings and boost profit margins, all while enriching employee benefits.

Immerse yourself in the Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference, where over 300 senior financial leaders from diverse industries convene for a vibrant exchange of insights and strategies amidst today's complex business landscape. Meticulously designed to empower leaders, the conference catalyzes business transformation and performance, prioritizing sustainable growth for companies. Learn from seasoned finance leaders who have encountered the same challenges and opportunities and are committed to your success. Engage with a community of accomplished executives who not only speak your financial language but also offer rich perspectives on the unfolding financial landscape.

Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference | Boston, MA | June 4-6th, 2024

"As always, a very well put together event, fantastic content for our times and to be able to network in person is tremendous. Congratulations The CFO Leadership Council"

-Peter Brau, CFO, The Center for Reimagining Learning

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

