Spring 2026 Far East Contra Costa County Career Fair - Brentwood

Regional job seekers invited to attend and connect with 40+ employers on May 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BRENTWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital-first economy, career fairs cut through the noise of faceless online applications, allowing job seekers and employers to make memorable first impressions. They provide a unique venue to fast-track networking and uncover hidden opportunities through face-to-face conversations with active recruiters.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and come dressed for success. Meet with more than 40 employers to explore local and regional employment opportunities across industries like healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, technology and construction. Information will be provided about low-cost training programs to advance your career.
Join us on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Media Contact
Yelena Miakinina, Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County, 1 925-655-3815, [email protected], https://www.wdbccc.com/
SOURCE Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County
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