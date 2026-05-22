Spring 2026 Far East Contra Costa County Career Fair - Brentwood

Regional job seekers invited to attend and connect with 40+ employers on May 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BRENTWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital-first economy, career fairs cut through the noise of faceless online applications, allowing job seekers and employers to make memorable first impressions. They provide a unique venue to fast-track networking and uncover hidden opportunities through face-to-face conversations with active recruiters.