Spring Bengtzen and Utah Life Real Estate Group Partners with PLACE For Next Level Growth

PLACE, renowned for its comprehensive support system for real estate professionals, offers unmatched resources in recruiting, retention, productivity, and business growth services. Bengtzen will unlock pivotal advantages for her team, including access to comprehensive health insurance, marking a significant step forward in employee benefits. PLACE's strategic playbook for business expansion opens new avenues for growth, allowing Utah Life Real Estate Group to extend its reach and influence.

Reflecting on the partnership, Bengtzen expressed her enthusiasm, "We have a great business. I'm proud that as we've grown, we've maintained strong profit margins through a challenging market. I know that in order to go to that next level in business and in life, it's strategic to do it with the right people. Having high caliber business partners and mentors makes a world of difference in getting there. PLACE is that partner."

As PLACE and Utah Life Real Estate Group join forces, the focus will be on business expansion and on creating a meaningful impact on the team's agents. Agents will gain a clear career path, organizational leadership opportunities and access to additional wealth-building tactics. Utah Life Real Estate group will now have access to additional business services, including marketing, HR and finance, that will make operations and scaling easier. "There's a next level for me, and there's a next level for my agents. PLACE's foundation with health insurance is massive. I can provide my team with a true growth plan," she said. "We have so many systems and offerings dialed in and performing at a high level. However, there's always more we can do. I think my agents deserve more and partnering with PLACE will provide more immediately," she shared. "It's not just 'Let's build a bigger business,' it's 'Let's build a bigger life' and I believe PLACE is going to help us do that."

Bengtzen now looks to take her business to the next level, and believes partnership and infrastructure is the path forward. This collaboration is set to market a new era of growth and innovation for Bengtzen's already impressive real estate empire.

"Spring's business is one of the most amazing businesses I've had the opportunity to see," shared Ben Kinney, co-founder of PLACE. "Though I firmly believe Spring has the capability to excel on her own, our unified vision at PLACE is about amplifying that success. Together, we can make the journey not just faster but also more enjoyable. It's all about achieving great things while having a good time doing it."

"Spring Bengtzen and her team at Utah Life Real Estate Group embody the spirit of innovation and commitment we value at PLACE," stated Chris Suarez, co-founder of PLACE. "Their dedication to excellence and drive for continuous growth align perfectly with our mission. We're excited to partner with such a dynamic and forward-thinking group, and we look forward to the incredible achievements we'll accomplish together."

About PLACE:

PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one business services and technology platform for top teams at any brokerage, makes running a profitable real estate business easier. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Utah Life Real Estate Group:

Founded by Spring Bengtzen, Utah Life Real Estate Group is a top-producing real estate team based in Utah, serving clients across the Salt Lake City, Davis, Weber, and Utah County. With a mission of going above and beyond, this team works together to deliver exceptional and enjoyable service. Learn more about Utah Life Real Estate Group by visiting liveutah.com, or by following on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

