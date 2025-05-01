Spring Freshness Takes Center Stage at Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen

Guests will find new seasonal menu items, including breakfast, lunch and dinner additions

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen™, the home of America's Farm Fresh, is excited to announce the arrival of fresh flavors with their new seasonal menu items. The new additions ranging from breakfast, lunch and dinner items feature high-quality ingredients like vine-ripened, hand-picked strawberries and USDA choice beef steak tips. These spring offerings are now available in all Bob Evans restaurants and are perfect for the season's warmer weather and longer days.

"Our spring menu is all about celebrating the season with fresh, vibrant flavors that guests know and love," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "Whether you're starting your day with fresh strawberries, having the Summer Berry Salad for lunch or trying our new Dinner Combos, we're excited to bring something special to your table."

The Spring 2025 Seasonal Menu:

Starting May 1, guests will find these new menu items at all locations, on the Bob Evans app, and online for carryout or delivery. Highlights include:

Freshness of Spring for Breakfast:

Chocolate Strawberry Farmer's Choice: Three chocolate chip hotcakes or two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast finished with glazed fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Plus, a choice of breakfast meat, two farm-fresh eggs and Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fresh Seasonal Fruit.

Chocolate Strawberry Hotcakes: Four chocolate chip hotcakes finished with glazed fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Served with butter, syrup and a choice of breakfast meat.

Chocolate Strawberry French Toast: Two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast finished with glazed fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Served with butter, syrup and a choice of breakfast meat.

Rio Grande Omelet: A Midwest take on Southwest flavors! Three-egg omelet filled with sausage, red & green bell peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar and provolone cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, and sour cream. Served with Hash Browns, Home Fries or Fresh Seasonal Fruit and a choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

Farmhouse Kitchen Lunch – Spring Edition:

Chicken Salad Sandwich: Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted multigrain bread. Served with French fries and deli pickles.

Summer Berry Salad: Grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, pecans and feta cheese atop fresh greens. Pairs well with lite balsamic vinaigrette and served choice of Freshly Baked Bread. Guests can also try the Chicken Salad Sandwich and the Summer Berry Salad as part of Bob Evans Pick 2 Combos, which starts at $8.99 .

2 Combos, which starts at . Chicken Salad Fruit Plate: Chicken salad and pecans, fresh greens with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and apple slices. Served with a choice of Freshly Baked Bread.

Dinner Combos:

Can't pick just one favorite? Bob Evans Dinner Combos let you taste all the best of Bob Evans and are served with a choice of Freshly Baked Bread

Taste of Farm Trio: Bob Evans favorites! Slow-roasted turkey with dressing and cranberry relish, ham steaks, and fork-tender pot roast served with carrots, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, beef gravy and green onions.

Steak Tips & Shrimp Combo: Fried Shrimp and USDA choice beef steak tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and topped with green onions. Served with loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli, cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.

Lemon Garlic Chicken & Steak Tips Combo: One grilled chicken breast with garlic butter and a grilled lemon for drizzling. USDA choice beef steak tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and topped with green onions. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Southern Country Combo: Honey Butter Chicken on a split biscuit and one piece of Country Fried Steak. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli.

New Refreshing Sips:

Sunshine Refresher: A refreshing mix of strawberry, 100% orange juice and strawberry lemonade. Guests will also find the Sunshine Refresher Mimosa at select Bob Evans locations where alcohol is sold. The mimosa features a bubbly mix of sparkling white wine, strawberry, 100% orange juice and strawberry lemonade.

Alongside the new items, Bob Evans will also be bringing an all-time favorite as a catering item to help guests host the perfect summer gathering with their Chicken Salad Sandwich Tray, featuring 16 half sandwiches.

"To us, spring is a season of fresh starts, and our new menu is a delicious reflection of that," said Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "We're giving our guests farm-fresh, high-quality ingredients, and craveable combinations that always deliver on flavor and comfort."

For more information about Bob Evans' new spring offerings or to find a location nearest you, visit www.BobEvans.com or order on the app.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for our restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. Today's Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen remains true to tradition, utilizing fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across our nearly 450 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects our dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, download the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

